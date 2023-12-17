Trophy for Zendejas, Two goals for Sabbi, one for Dest

The USMNT players abroad roundup starts with the Liga MX championship series. Alex Zendejas subbed out in the 76th minute of Club America’s 3-0 home win over Tigres after extra time, taking the series 4-1 on aggregate. With Club America playing a man up from the 79th, the game ended 0-0 in regulation. Moving to extra time, Club America’s Julian Quinones scored in the 91st minute. Tigres saw their goalkeeper red carded in the 95th. Club America’s Richard Sanchez scored in the 104th and Jonathan Rodriguez added a goal in the 120th minute.

Emmanuel Sabbi subbed out in the 66th minute of Le Havre’s 3-1 home win over Nice. Sabbi scored in the 5th and 35th minutes with Mohamed Bayo making it 3-0 Le Havre in the 51st. Le Havre’s Samiel Grandsir saw red in the 81st with Nice also going a man down. Nice scored a minute into stoppage time.

Sergino Dest, Malik Tillman, and Ricardo Pepis PSV won 4-0 at Djordje Mihailovic’s AZ in the Eredivisie. Mihailovic subbed out in the 36th and Pepi subbed on in the 69th with Tillman subbing out. Luuk De Jong put PSV up in the 9th, Ismael Saibari doubled the lead in the 11th, and Dest scored in the 16th. De Jong scored again in the 57th minute.

Joe Scally’s Gladbach drew 2-2 at home with Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga. Down a goal from the 7th, Gladbach’s Rocco Reitz equalized in the 45th and scored again in the 49th. Bremen equalized in the 76th minute. Kevin Paredes subbed on in the 87th minute of Wolfsburg’s 1-0 win at Darmstadt. Playing a man down from the 27th when Maxence Lacroix saw red, Lovro Majer scored Wolfsburg’s goal in the 63rd.

Brenden Aaronson subbed on in the 74th minute of Union Berlin’s 3-0 loss at VfL Bochum to goals five minutes into stoppage time, the 54th, and 78th minutes. John Brooks’s Hoffenheim lost 3-1 at RB Leipzig. Down a goal from the 34th, Hoffenheim’s Ozan Kabak equalized in the 42nd minute. RB Leipzig added goals in the 69th and 74th minutes.

Gio Reyna subbed on in the 58th minute of Borussia Dortmund’s 1-1 draw at Augsburg. Trailing from the 23rd, Dortmund’s Donyell Malen equalized in the 35th minute. Lenny Maloney subbed out three minutes into stoppage time in Heidenheim’s 1-0 win at Mainz. Marvin Pieringer scored Heidenheim’s goal in the 12th minute.

In the 2.Bundesliga, Julian Green’s Furth drew 2-2 at Schalke. Down a goal from the 29th, furth’s Branimir Hrgota equalized in the 50th. Schalke retook the lead in the 74th, with Furth’s Simon Asta equalizing in the 77th. Schalke saw red in the 80th minute. Terrence Boyd subbed out in the 64th minute of Kaiserslautern’s 2-1 loss at Braunschweig. Robin Krausse scored for Kaiserslautern in the 14th minute with Braunschweig equalizing in the 36th and going ahead in the 62nd.

Matt Turner’s Nottingham Forest lost 2-0 at home to Spurs in the Premier League. Spurs scored two minutes into first-half stoppage time, doubled their lead in the 65th, and saw red in the 69th. Auston Trusty’s Sheffield United lost 2-0 at Chelsea to goals in the 54th and 61st minutes.

Antonee Robinson’s Fulham lost 3-0 at Newcastle, with Fulham playing a man down from a 21st minute red card to Raul Jimenez. Newcastle scored in the 56th, 63rd, and 81st minutes. Chris Richards’s Crystal Palace drew 2-2 at Manchester City after falling behind 2-0 to goals in the 24th and 54th. Jean-Philippe Mateta scored for Palace in the 76th and Michael Olise equalized five minutes into stoppage time.

Moving to the Championship, Lynden Gooch scored in Stoke City’s 1-1 draw at West Bromwich Albion. Gooch opened the scoring in the 12th and Brandon Thomas-Asante equalized for West Brom in the 35th minute. Duane Holmes subbed on in the 59th minute of Preston North End’s 5-1 home loss to Watford. Will KEane put PNE up in the 27th, but Watford equalized in the 42nd and added goals in the 46th, 53rd, 71st, and 77th minutes.

Haji Wright subbed on in the 68th minute of Coventry City’s 1-1 draw at Leeds. Trailing from the 58th, Coventry’s Bobby Thomas equalized in the 66th minute. Reggie Cannon subbed out at halftime of QPR’s 2-1 loss at Sheffield Wednesday. Bambo Diaby scored for Queens Park Rangers in the 37th with Sheffield Wednesday equalizing in the 86th and going ahead four minutes into stoppage time.

Cameron Carter-Vickers’s Celtic lost 2-0 at home to Hearts in the Premiership. Hearts scored in the 15th and 30th minutes.

Weston McKennie started and Tim Weah subbed on in the 68th minute of Juventus’ 1-1 draw at Genoa in Serie A. Federico Chiesa scored the Juventus goal in the 28th and Genoa equalized in the 48th. McKennie saw yellow in the 70th minute. Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan beat Monza 3-0 at home. Tijani Reijnders put Milan up in the 3rd, Jan Carlo Simic doubled the lead in the 41st, and Noah Okafor scored in the 76th minute.

Gianluca Busio and Tanner Tessmann’s Venezia lost 3-2 at home to Sudtirol Bolzano in Serie B. Tessmann subbed out in the 77th minute. Sudtirol Bolzano went ahead in the 9th with Venezia’s Chris Gytkjaer equalizing in the 13th. Gytkjaer put Venezia up five minutes into stoppage time, but Sudtirol Bolzano equalized in the 52nd and scored again in the 76th minute. Venezia’s Marco Olivieri saw red a minute into stoppage time.

Kristoffer Lund subbed out in the 76th minute of Palermo’s 3-2 home win over Pisa. Roberto Insigne put Palermo up in the 29th and Matteo Brunori doubled the lead in the 42nd. Pisa pulled a goal back in the 49th and equalized in the 53th. Playing a man up from the 61st, Palermo’s Jacopo Segre scored in the 80th minute. Lund saw yellow in the 55th minute. Andrija Novakovich’s Lecco lost 3-2 at home to Ternana. Artur Ionita scored for Lecco in the 21st and Nicolo Buso doubled the lead in the 38th. Ternana scored in the 51st, equalized in the 69th, and went ahead in the 76th. Lecco played a man up from the 89th minute.

In La Liga, Luca de la Torre subbed on in the 72nd minute of Celta Vigo’s 1-0 home win over Granada. Jorgen Larsen scored for Celta Vigo in the 20th and Iago Aspas saw red in the 79th minute. In the Segunda Division, Jonathan Gomez Mirandes beat Albacete 2-0 at home. Carlos Martin scored in the 24th and converted a 64th minute penalty.

Bryan Reynolds’s Westerlo beat Gabriel Slonina’s KAS Eupen 2-0 at home in Belgium’s Pro League. Nicolas Madsen scored Westerlo’s goals in the 61st and 67th minutes. Mark McKenzie’s KRC Genk beat Kortrijk 4-0 at home. Bryan Heynen opened the scoring in the 60th, Joseph Paintsil doubled the lead in the 23rd, and Yira Sor added a third goal in the 49th. Paintsil scored again in the 54th minute.

George Bello’s LASK won 3-1 at SC Austria in the Austrian Bundesliga. Down a goal from the 38th, LASK’s Kennedy Boateng equalized in the 60th. Moses Usor put LASK up for good in the 72nd and Marin Ljubicic scored a minute into stoppage time.

Caleb Stanko subbed on in the 82nd minute for Lamia’s 2-1 home loss to Volos in the Greek Super League. Down a goal from the 56th, Lamia’s Carlitos equalized in the 71st. Volos scored again in the 80th minute.

Did Not Play: Jordan Pefok (Gladbach 2 – Werder Bremen 2), Ulysses Llanez (Wolfsburg 1 – Darmstadt 0), Paxten Aaronson and Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 0 – Bayer Leverkusen 3), Andrew Wooten (Preussen Munster 2 – Unterhaching 3), Ethan Horvath (Nottingham Forest 0 – Spurs 2), Tim Ream (Fulham 0 – Newcastle 3), Zack Steffen (Manchester City 2 – Crystal Palace 2), Daryl Dike (West Brom 1 – Stoke City 1), Josh Sargent (Norwich City 2 – Ipswich Town 2), Yunus Musah (AC Milan 3 – Monza 0), Konrad De La Fuente (Eibar 0 – Alcorcon 1), Owen Otasowie (Club Brugge 2 – Gent 0), Sam Vines (Royal Antwerp 1 – Anderlecht 1), Sebastian Soto (Klagenfurt 2 – Austria Vienna 2), Erik Palmer-Brown (Panathinaikos 2 – Atromitos Athinon 3)