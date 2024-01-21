Goals for Scally, Sargent, and Busio

The roundup of USMNT players abroad starts in the Bundesliga, where Joe Scally and Jordan Pefok’s Gladbach lost 2-1 at home to Augsburg. Pefok opened the scoring in the 26th. Augsburg equalized in the 47th and scored again in the 51st minute. Gio Reyna subbed on in the 74th minute for Borussia Dortmund’s 4-0 win at Cologne. Donyell Malen scored for Dortmund in the 12th, Niclas Fullkrug converted a 58th minute penalty, and Malen scored again in the 61st. Youssoufa Moukoko added a fourth Dortmund goal two minutes into stoppage time.

Lenny Maloney subbed out in the 72nd minute of Heidenheim’s 1-1 draw with Wolfsburg. Kevin Paredes subbed on in the 62nd minute for Wolfsburg. Wolfsburg took the lead in the 7th minute from a Vaclav Cerny goal. An own-goal leveled the score two minutes into first-half stoppage time.

In the 2.Bundesliga, Julian Green’s Furth won 1-0 at Paderborn. Armindo Sieb scored in the 33rd minute. Terrence Boyd’s SV Waldhof lost 2-1 to Lubeck in the 3.Liga. Marcel Seegert put Waldhof up in the 52nd. Lubeck equalized in the 79th and scored again in the 87th.

Auston Trusty subbed out in the 80th minute of Sheffield United’s 2-2 home draw with West Ham in the Premier League. Trailing from the 28th, Sheffield United’s Ben Brereton Diaz equalized in the 44th. West Ham converted a 79th minute penalty. Sheffield United’s Rhian Brewster saw red three minutes into stoppage time and West Ham played a man down from the seventh minute of stoppage time. Oli McBurnie equalized 13 minutes into stoppage time.

Matt Turner was in goal for Nottingham Forest’s 3-2 loss at Brentford. Danilo scored for Forest in the 3rd minute. Brentford equalized in the 19th and went ahead in the 58th. Chris Wood scored Forest’s equalizer in the 65th, but Brentford went ahead for good in the 68th minute. Chris Richards’s Crystal Palace lost 5-0 at Arsenal to goals in the 11th, a 37th minute own goal, the 59th, and four and five minutes into stoppage time.

Josh Sargent subbed out in the 64th minute of Norwich City’s 2-0 home win over West Brom in the Championship. Dike subbed on in the 69th for West Brom. Sargent scored in the 13th and Jonathan Rowe doubled the lead in the 71st minute.

Lynden Gooch subbed on in the 70th minute of Stoke City’s 2-1 home loss to Birmingham City. Trailing 2-0 from goals in the 10th and 49th, Jordan Thompson scored for Stoke in the 70th minute. Gooch saw yellow three minutes into stoppage time. Reggie Cannon’s QPR beat Millwall 2-0 at home. Ilias Chair scored for QPR in the 27th and Sinclair Armstrong doubled the lead in the 85th.

Christian Pulisic subbed out in the 75th and Yunus Musah subbed on five minutes into stoppage time for AC Milan’s 3-2 win at Udinese in Serie A. Ruben Loftus-Cheek scored for AC Milan in the 31st with Udinese equalizing in the 42nd and going ahead in the 62nd. Luka Jovic equalized for AC Milan in the 83d and Noah Okafor scored three minutes into stoppage time. Weston McKennie and Tim Weah’s Juventus won 3-0 at Lecce. Weah subbed on in the 57th minute. Dusan Vlahovic scored in the 59th and 68th with McKennie assisting. Gleison Bremer finished off the Juve goals in the 85th. McKennie saw yellow in the 23rd minute.

In Serie B, Gianluca Busio and Tanner Tessmann’s Venezia lost 4-2 at Cosenza. Down 3-0 from goals in the 10th, 19th, and 21st, Busio scored for Venezia in the 24th. Cosenza added a fourth goal in the 81st. Christian Gytkjaer scored for Venezia in the 87th minute.

Andrija Novakovich’s Lecco lost 3-1 at home to Pisa. Trailing 2-0 from goals in the 30th and 74th, Lecco’s Franco Lopez converted an 82nd minute penalty. Pisa scored again in the 85th. Kristoffer Lund subbed out in the 75th minute of Palermo’s 4-2 home win over Modena. Jacopo Segre scored for Palermo in the 8th with Modena equalizing in the 31st. Palermo retook the lead from a Mattwo Brunori goal in the 35th with Modena equalizing in the 59th. Palermo’s Edoardo Soleri scored in the 88th and six minutes into stoppage time.

Luca De la Torre subbed out in the 76th minute of Celta Vigo’s 1-0 loss to Real Sociedad in La Liga. Real Sociedad scored in the 11th minute. Johnny Cardoso subbed out in the 73rd minute of Real Betis’s 4-2 home loss to Barcelona. Trailing 2-0 from goals in the 21st and 48th, Isco scored for Real Betis in the 56th and 59th minutes. Barcelona went ahead in the 90th and scored again two minutes into stoppage time.

In the Segunda Division, Konrad De La Fuente subbed out in the 66th minute of Eibar’s 3-2 win at Huesca. Juan Berrocal opened the scoring for Eibar in the 37th and Mario Soriano doubled the lead in the 42nd. Huesca scored in the 46th and equalized in the 65th. Eibar’s Stoichkov scored in the 71st minute. Jonathan Gomez subbed out a minute into stoppage time for Mirandes’s 1-1 home draw with Levante. Trailing from the 43rd, Carlos Martin equalized for Mirandes two minutes into stoppage time.

Emmanuel Sabbi subbed on in the 40th minute of Le Havre’s 1-0 win at Chateauroux in the French Cup. Steve Ngoura scored a minute into first-half stoppage time. Folarin Balogun’s Monaco won 3-1 at Rodez. Wissam Ben Yedder converted a 10th minute penalty for Monaco with Rodez equalizing in the 21st. Ben Yedder scored again in the 50th and 58th minutes.

Mark McKenzie’s KRC Genk drew 1-1 at home with Cercle Brugge in the Belgian Pro League. Falling behind in the 8th minute, Genk’s Andi Zeqiri equalized in the 64th minute. Bryan Reynolds’s Westerlo lost 3-0 at Club Brugge. Igor Thiago put Club Brugge up in the 37th and converted a 65th minute penalty. Antonio Nusa made it 3-0 Club Brugge in the 80th. Westerlo’s Arthur Piedfort saw red a minute into stoppage time. Gabriel Slonina was in goal for KAS Eupen’s 1-0 win at RWDM. Renaud Emond scored for Eupen in the 58th minute.

In the Eredivisie, Malik Tillman and Sergino Dest started and Ricardo Pepi subbed on in the 85th minute of PSV’s 1-1 draw at Utrecht. Johan Bakayoko scored for PSV in the 7th and Utrecht equalized in the 53rd minute.

Caleb Stanko subbed on in the 84th minute of Lamia’s 4-1 home win over Kifisia in the Greek Super League. Down a goal from the 12th, David Simon equalized for Lamia in the 23rd. Ruben Martinez put LAmia up for good in the 37th, Carlitos scored in the 56th, and Flosard Malci finished off the scoring in the 87th minute.

Alex Zendejas subbed out in the 89th minute of Club America’s 2-0 home win over Queretaro in Liga MX. Richard Sanchez put Club America up in the 61st and Julian Quinones doubled the lead in the 84th. Cade Cowell subbed on in the 63rd minute of Chivas’s 1-0 loss at Tigres to a 62nd minute goal.

Ventura Alvarado’s Mazatlan lost 4-1 at Toluca after taking the lead from a 16th minute Andres Montano penalty. Toluca equalized in the 37th, added goals in the 61st and 86th, and converted a penalty six minutes into stoppage time. Brandon Vazquez subbed on in the 69th minute of Monterrey’s 2-0 win at Santos Laguna. Maximiliano Meza scored for Monterrey in the 4th and Jordi Cortizo doubled the lead in the 60th minute.

Did Not Play: Ulysses Llanez (Wolfsburg 1 – Heidenheim 1), Paxten Aaronson and Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 2 – Darmstadt 2), John Brooks (Hoffenheim 2 – Freiburg 3), Andrew Wooten (Preussen Munster 2 – Arminia Bielefeld 1), Ethan Horvath (Nottingham Forest 2 – Brentford 3), Tyler Adams (Bournemouth 0 -Liverpool 4), Duane Holmes (PNE 1 – Leeds 2), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic 5 – Buckie Thistle 0), Haji Wright (Coventry City 2 – Sheffield Wednesday 1), Owen Otasowie (Club Brugge 3 – Westerlo 0), Sam Vines (Royal Antwerp 4 – Charleroi 1), Erik Palmer-Brown (Panathinaikos 2 – Asteras Tripolis 0)

TUESDAY’S SOCCER TV

Cup of Nations on beIN Sport: Guinea vs Senegal at 12pm and Mauritania vs Algeria at 3pm. Olympic qualifying on FS2: Bolivia vs Brazil at 3pm and Ecuador vs Venezuela at 6pm. Serie Rio de la Plata on GolTV: Penarol vs Nacional at 7:30pm ET.

Photo by Shaun Brooks – APS via ZUMA Press Wire – ISIPhotos.com