Goals for Maloney, Wright, Sargent, Novakovich, and Pepi

The roundup of USMNT players in Europe and Liga MX starts in the Bundesliga, where Lenny Maloney’s Heidenheim won 2-1 at Werder Bremen. Maloney opened the scoring in the 12th and Jan-Niklas Beste doubled the lead for Heidenheim in the 18th. Werder pulled a goal back in the 19th. Maloney saw yellow in the 43rd minute.

Brenden Aaronson subbed on in the 59th minute of Union Berlin’s 1-0 home win over Kevin Paredes’s Wolfsburg. Paredes subbed out in the 74th. Danilho Doekhi scored 25 minutes into first-half stoppage time with the additional time due to a supporter protest. Jordan Pefok subbed out 16 minutes into first-half stoppage time and Joe Scally subbed on in the 72nd of Gladbach’s 0-0 home draw with Darmstadt.

Julian Green’s Furth lost 2-1 at home to Hertha in the 2.Bundesliga. Trailing from the 34th, Furth’s Branimir Hrgota equalized for Furth in the 56th. Hertha scored again in the 63rd and saw red ten minutes into stoppage time. Green saw yellow in the 87th minute. Terrence Boyd’s SV Waldhof lost 3-1 at Ulm in the 3.Liga. Down a goal from the 21st, Waldhof’s Jalen Hawkins equalized in the 26th. Ulm added goals in the 48th and 79th minutes. Boyd saw yellow in the 88th minute.

In the Regionalliga Northeast, Romain Gall subbed out in the 64th of Rot-Weiss Erfurt’s 1-0 home win over BAK ’07. Michael Seaton scored for Efurt in the 39th minute.

Gio Reyna subbed on in the 73rd minute of Nottingham Forest’s 3-2 home loss to Newcastle United. Down from the 10th, Forest’s Anthony Elanga equalized in the 26th. Newcastle retook the lead in the 43rd with Callum Hudson-Odoi equalizing six minutes into first-half stoppage time. Newcastle scored again in the 66th minute.

Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson’s Fulham beat Bournemouth 3-1 at home. Bobby De Cordova-Reid put Fulham up in the 6th and Rodrigo Muniz scored in the 36th. Bournemouth pulled a goal back in the 50th but Muniz scored again for Fulham in the 52nd minute.

Haji Wright’s Coventry City beat Millwall 2-1 at home in the Championship. Trailing from the 12th, Wright equalized from the penalty spot in the 67th and scored again in the 70th minute. Reggie Cannon’s QPR and Josh Sargent’s Norwich City drew 2-2 at Loftus Road. Sargent subbed out in the 68th minute. QPR’s Jack Colback scored in the 27th. Norwich’s Kenny McLean equalized in the 48th and Sargent put them ahead in the 62nd. Michael Frey equalized for QPR in the 77th minute.

Daryl Dike subbed out in the 65th minute of West Brom’s 2-2 draw at Ipswich Town. Tom Fellows scored for West Brom in the 18th with Ipswich equalizing in the 46th. John Swift returned the West Brom lead in the 76th and Ipswich equalized three minutes into stoppage time. Lynden Gooch subbed out in the 60th minute of Stoke City’s 3-1 loss at Blackburn. Down 3-0 from goals in the 7th, 19th, and 37th minutes, Niall Ennis scored for Stoke in the 39th minute.

Sergino Dest subbed out in the 77th and Ricardo Pepi and Malik Tillman subbed on in the 77th for PSV’s 5-1 win at Volendam in the Eredivisie. An own-goal put Volendam up in the 1st with Ismael Saibari equalizing in the 13th. PSV’s Jerdy Schouten scored in the 52nd and Jordan Teze doubled the lead in the 74th. Pepi scored in the 79th and Isaac Babadi finished off the PSV goals in the 84th minute.

Christian Pulisic subbed out in the 81st and Yunus Musah subbed on in the 65th minute of AC Milan’s 1-0 home win over Napoli in Serie A. Theo Hernandez scored AC Milan’s goal in the 25th minute. Nicholas Gioacchini subbed on for Como in the 80th minute of their 1-0 home win over Brescia. Gabriel Strefezza scored for Como in the 7th minute.

Andrija Novakovich’s Lecco lost 3-1 at Bari. Trailing 3-0 from goals in the 26th, 53rd, and 69th minutes, Novakovich scored for Lecco in the 81st. Gianluca Busio subbed out in the 88th minute of Venezia’s 3-0 win at Sudtirol. Joel Pohjanpalo scored in the 12th, Francesco Zampano doubled the lead in the 81st, and Pohjanpalo scored again three minutes into stoppage time.

Kristoffer Lund subbed out in the 86th minute of Palermo’s 2-1 win at FeralpiSalo. Filippo Ranocchia scored for Palermo in the 68th and Edoardo Soleri doubled the lead in the 76th. FeralpiSalo pulled a goal back a minute into stoppage time. Lund saw yellow in the 83rd minute.

Johnny Cardoso’s Real Betis won 2-0 at Cadiz in La Liga. Willian Jose opened the scoring in the 6th and Pablo Fornals doubled the lead in the 46th. Luca De la Torre’s Celta Vigo lost 3-2 at Getafe. Down 2-0 from goals in the 41st and first-half stoppage time, Celta Vigo’s Jorgen Strand Larsen scored in the 71st and Tadeo Allende equalized in the 85th. Getafe scored again in the 89th minute. Jonathan Gomez’s Mirandes lost 1-0 at Caragena in the Segunda Division. Cartagena scored in the 34th minute.

Folarin Balogun subbed on in the 80th minute of AS Monaco’s 3-2 win at Nice in Ligue 1. Denis Zakaria scored for Monaco in the 16th. Nice equalized from the penalty spot in the 37th but Zakaria scored again for Monaco in the 50th. Nice played a man down from the 54th, equalizing in the 74th. Aleksandr Golovin scored for Monaco in the 77th minute. Emmanuel Sabbi subbed out in the 65th minute of Le Havre’s 1-0 home loss to Rennes to a 60th minute goal.

Gabriel Slonina’s KAS Eupen lost 4-0 at Club Brugge to goals in the 14th, 30th, 75th, and 78th minutes in the Belgian Pro League. Mark McKenzie’s KRC Genk drew 1-1 at Mechelen. Tolu Arokodare scored for Genk in the 32nd and Mechelen equalized in the 38th. Bryan Reynolds’s Westerlo drew 2-2 at Union Saint-Gilloise. Thomas Van den Keybus scored for Westerlo in the 6th. Union Saint-Gilloise equalized in the 15th and went ahead in the 59th. Nicolas Madsen converted a Westerlo penalty six minutes into stoppage time.

Caleb Stanko subbed out at halftime of Lamia’s 2-1 home win over Asteras Tripolis in the Greek Super League. Trailing from the 11th and up a man from the 36th, Lamia’s Carlitos scored in the 68th and converted an 81st minute penalty.

Kenny Saief subbed out in the 69th minute for Maccabi Haifa in their 2-0 win at Beitar Jerusalem in the Israeli Premier League. Anan Khafalli scored for Maccabi Haifa two minutes into first-half stoppage time and Dean David doubled the lead in the 51st.

Finishing in Liga MX, Ventura Alvarado subbed out in the 29th minute of Mazatlan’s 2-0 home win over Atlas. Playing a man up from the 51st, Andres Montano scored for Mazatlan in the 64th and Brian Rubio added a goal in the 88th minute. Cade Cowell subbed on in the 63rd minute of Chivas’s 2-1 home win over Juarez. Antonio Briseno scored for Chivas in the 33rd and Victor Guzman made it 2-0 in the 76th. Alex Zendejas subbed out in the 63rd minute of Club America’s 1-0 win at Leon. Jonathan Rodriguez converted a Club America penalty eight minutes into stoppage time.

Did Not Play: Ulysses Llanez (Wolfsburg 0 – Union Berlin 1), Paxten Aaronson and Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 1 – Bochum 1), John Brooks (Hoffenheim 1 – Cologne 1), Andrew Wooten (Preussen Munster 1 – Sandhausen 1), Auston Trusty (Sheffield United 3 – Luton Town 1), Matt Turner (Nottingham Forest 2 – Newcastle United 3), Tyler Adams (Bournemouth 1 – Fulham 3), Ethan Horvath (Cardiff City 0 – Preston North End 2), Duane Holmes (PNE 2 – Cardiff City 0), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic 2 – St Mirren 0, Scottish Cup), Tanner Tessmann (Venezia 3 – Sudtirol 0), Konrad De La Fuente (Eibar 1 – Real Zaragoza 0), Owen Otasowie (Club Brugge 4 – Eupen 0), Sam Vines (Royal Antwerp 4 – RWDM 0), Erik Palmer-Brown (Panathinaikos 3 – Panserraikos 0), Brandon Vazquez (Monterrey 3 – Pachuca 2), Joe Corona (Tijuana 1 – Queretaro 1)

TUESDAY’S SOCCER TV

Champions League on CBS Sports: Copenhagen vs Manchester City at 3pm. UniMas has RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid at 3pm. Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: Defensor Sporting vs Academia Puerto Cabello at 7:30pm. Concacaf Champions Cup on FS2: Chivas vs FC Forge at 10pm ET.

Photo by Imago via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com