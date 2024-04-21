Coventry City in the FA Cup, Celtic in the Scottish Cup

The roundup of USMNT players abroad starts in the semifinals of the FA Cup, where Haji Wright’s Coventry City exited 4-2 on penalties to Manchester United after drawing 3-3 at Wembley in regulation. Trailing 3-0 from goals in the 23rd, a minute into first-half stoppage time, and the 58th, Coventry’s Ellis Simms pulled a goal back in the 71st and Callum O’Hare scored in the 79th. Wright equalized from the penalty spot six minutes into stoppage time to send the game to extra time and eventually penalties. Wright converted in the first round with Manchester United missing. Coventry converted in the second round, with Manchester United converting four in a row to advance.

Cameron Carter-Vickers’s Celtic advanced to the final of the Scottish Cup, beating Aberdeen 6-5 on penalties after drawing 3-3 at Hampden Park. Down a goal from the 2nd, Nicolas-Gerrit Kuhn equalized for Celtic in the 21st and James Forrest scored in the 63rd. Aberdeen equalized in the 90th to send the game to extra time. Celtic’s Matt O-Riley scored in the 105th and Aberdeen equalized in the 119th. With the game going to penalties, Aberdeen failed to convert in the fourth and seventh rounds while Celtic didn’t convert in the fifth round.

Auston Trusty’s Sheffield United lost 4-1 at home to Burnley in the Premier League. Down 2-0 to goals in the 38th and 40th minutes, Sheffield United’s Gustavo Hamer scored in the 52nd. Burnley added goals in the 58th and 71st minutes. Gio Reyna subbed out in the 53rd minute of Nottingham Forest’s 2-0 loss at Everton to goals in the 29th and 76th minutes.

Antonee Robinson’s Fulham lost 3-1 at home to Liverpool. Down a goal from the 32nd, Fulham’s Timothy Castagne equalized two minutes into first-half stoppage time. Liverpool went ahead for good in the 53rd and added a goal in the 72nd minute.

Chris Richards’s Crystal Palace beat West Ham United 5-2 at home. Michael Olise put Palace up in the 7th, Eberechi Eze doubled the lead in the 16th, and an own-goal made it 3-0 in the 20th. Jean-Philippe Mateta scored for Palace in the 31st. West Ham pulled a goal back in the 40th, but Mateta made it 5-1 in the 64th. Palace gave up an own goal in the 89th minute.

Ethan Horvath was in goal for Cardiff City’s 2-1 home win over Southampton in the Championship. Trailing from the 12th, Cardiff’s Famara Diedhiou equalized in the 68th and Cian Ashford scored six minutes into stoppage time.

Duane Holmes subbed on in the 79th of Preston North End’s 1-0 loss at QPR to a Lynden Dykes goal in the 20th minute. Josh Sargent’s Norwich City drew 1-1 at home with Bristol City. Trailing from the 55th, Norwich’s Borja Sainz equalized in the 58th minute.

Kevin Paredes subbed on in the 65th minute of Wolfsburg’s 1-0 home win over VfL Bochum in the Bundesliga. Jonas Wind scored Wolfsburg’s goal in the 43rd and Paredes saw yellow in the 68th minute. Brenden Aaronson’s Union Berlin lost 5-1 at home to Bayern Munich. Bayern took the lead in the 29th, adding goals a minute into first-half stoppage time, the 53rd, 61st, and 66th minutes. Yorbe Vertessen scored for Union Berlin in the 90th minute.

John Brooks’s Hoffenheim beat Joe Scally’s Gladbach 4-3 at home. Wout Weghorst put Hoffenheim up in the 36th with Robin Hack equalizing for Gladbach in the 39th. Grischa Promel returned Hoffenheim’s lead in the 58th and Ozan Kaback scored in the 66th. Hack pulled a goal back for Gladbach in the 78th and leveled the score in the 89th, but Anton Stach scored Hoffenheim’s winner a minute into stoppage time.

Lenny Maloney’s Heidenheim lost 2-1 at home to RB Leipzig. Trailing from the 42nd, Heidenhiem’s Nikola Dovedan equalized in the 69th. RB Leipzig scored again in the 85th minute.

In the 3. Liga, Terrence Boyd’s SV Waldhof lost 2-0 at home to Essten to goals in the 42nd and 90th minutes. In the Regionalliga Northeast, Romain Gall subbed on in the 72nd minute of Rot-Weiss Erfurt’s 2-2 draw at BFC Dynamo. Trailing 2-0 from goals in the 3rd and 27th, Pablo Santana Soares pulled a goal back two minutes into first-half stoppage time and Romario Hajrulla equalized in the 90th minute.

Tim Weah subbed out in the 68th for Weston McKennie in Juventus’s 2-2 draw at Cagliari in Serie A. Trailing from penalties in the 30th and 36th, Dusan Vlahovic pulled a goal back for Juventus in the 61st and an own goal leveled the score in the 87th minute. Weah saw yellow two minutes into first-half stoppage time.

Kristoffer Lund’s Palermo drew 0-0 at home with Parma in Serie B. Gianluca Busio and Tanner Tessmann’s Venezia won 2-1 at Andrija Novakovich’s Lecco. Novakovich subbed out in the 75th. Trailing from the 22nd, Venezia’s Joel Pohjanpalo equalized in the 58th and Busio scored in the 60th. Lecco played a man down from the 77th minute.

Nicholas Gioacchini subbed on in the 68th minute of Como’s 5-2 win at FeralpiSalo. Down a goal from the 16th, Como’s Patrick Cutrone equalized in the 21st, Federico Barba put them up in the 31st, and Cutrone scored again in the 39th minute. FeralpiSalo pulled a goal back a minute into first-half stoppage time. Gabriel Strefezza extended the Como lead in the 64th and Matthias Braunoder finished off the scoring in the 86th minute.

Luca De la Torre subbed on in the 78th for Celta Vigo’s 4-1 home win over Las Palmas in La Liga. Down a goal from the 11th, Iago Aspas equalized for Celta Vigo in the 37th and Williot Swedberg scored in the 39th. Anastasios Douvakis made it 3-1 Celta Vigo in the 71st and Aspas scored again in the 76th minute. Johnny Cardoso subbed out in the 89th minute of Real Betis’s 2-1 win at Valencia. Ayoze Perez scored for Betis in the 19th with Valencia equalizing from the penalty spot in the 66th. Perez scored again in the 77th minute.

Konrad De La Fuente subbed on in the 67th minute of Eibar’s 2-0 home win over Alcorcon in the Segunda Division. Jon Bautista scored for Eibar two minutes into first-half stoppage time. Playing a man up from the 54th, Eibar’s Jose Corpas converted a penalty in the 89th minute. Jonathan Gomez’s Mirandes beat Burgos 2-1 at home. Trailing from the 55th, Antonino La Gumina converted a Mirandes penalty in the 60th and Carlos Martin scored in the 66th minute.

Emmanuel Sabbi’s Le Havre lost 1-0 at home to Metz in Ligue 1 to a 46th minute goal. Folarin Balogun subbed out in the 85th minute of Monaco’s 2-0 win at Brest. Denis Zakaria scored for Monaco in the 40th and Takumi Minamino doubled the lead in the 48th. Monaco finished two players down with reds to Eliesse Ben Seghir a minute into stoppage time and Wilfried Singo five minutes into stoppage time.

Mark McKenzie’s KRC Genk beat Anderlecht 2-1 at home in the Belgian Pro League’s championship round. Tolu Arokodare scored for Genk in the 14th with Anderlecht equalizing in the 75th. Andi Zeqiri converted a Genk penalty a minute into stoppage time.

Bryan Reynolds’s Westerlo drew 3-3 at home with Standard Liege. Down a goal from the 22nd, Westerlo’s Matija Frigan equalized in the 29th, Lucas Stassin scored in the 49th, and Griffin Yow converted a penalty in the 59th. Standard pulled a goal back in the 78th and equalized four minutes into stoppage time. Reynolds saw yellow in the 62nd minute. Gabriel Slonina was in goal for KAS Eupen’s 1-0 loss at Charleroi in the relegation round. Charleroi scored in the 14th minute.

George Bello’s LASK lost 3-1 at Hartberg in the Austrian Bundesliga’s playoff group A. Trailing 2-0 from goals in the 22nd and 44th, LASK’s Florian Flecker scored in the 57th. Hartberg added a third goal in the 75th. Bello saw yellow in the 37th minute. Sebastian Soto subbed on in the 73rd minute of Klagenfurt’s 4-2 loss at Red Bull Salzburg. Trailing from the 5th, Klagenfurt’s Andy Irving converted a penalty in the 31st. RB Salzburg scored in the 34th, 35th, and 44th minutes. Klagenfurt’s Max Besuschkow scored in the 52nd minute.

In Iceland’s topflight, Aron Johansson’s Valur lost 1-0 at Stjarnan. Valur’s Bjarni Mark Antonsson saw red in the 38th and Stjarnan scored three minutes into first-half stoppage time.

Caleb Stanko subbed on in the 62nd minute of Lamia’s 5-0 home loss to Panathinaikos in the Greek Super League playoff group A. Benjamin Verbic opened the scoring for Panathinaikos in the 23rd, Anastasios Bakasetas doubled the lead in the 45th, and Fotos Ioannidis made it 3-0 in the 54th. Bakasetas scored again in the 57th and Ioannidis finished off the Panathinaikos goals in the 61st minutes.

Kenny Saief subbed out in the 79th minute of Maccabi Haifa’s 4-1 home win over Hapoel Be-er Sheva in the Israeli Premier League playoff group A. Dean David scored for Maccabi Haifa in the 25th and 30th. An own-goal made it 3-0 Maccabi Haifa in the 63rd and Suf Podgoreanu scored in the 81st. Hapoel Be-er Sheva scored two minutes into stoppage time.

Alex Zendejas subbed out in the 81st minute of Club America’s 2-1 loss at UNAM Pumas in Liga MX. Henry Martin concerted a Club America penalty with UNAM Pumas equalizing in the 39th and going ahead in the 60th. Club America’s Brian Ridriguez saw red two minutes into stoppage time. Zendejas saw yellow in the 73rd minute. Brandon Vazquez subbed on in the 61st minute of Monterrey’s 2-0 loss at Leon to goals in the 39th and 47th minutes.

Did Not Play: Matt Turner (Nottingham Forest 0 – Everton 2), Tim Ream (Fulham 1 – Liverpool 3), Tyler Adams (Bournemouth 1 – Aston Villa 3), Daryl Dike (West Brom 1 – Leicester City 2), Lynden Gooch (Stoke City 3 – Plymouth Argyle 0), Reggie Cannon (QPR 1 – Preston North End 0), Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 3 – Augsburg 1), Ulysses Llanez (Wolfsburg 1 – Bochum 0), Jordan Pefok (Gladbach 3 – Hoffenheim 4), Julian Green (Furth 0 – Fortuna Dusseldorf 1), Owen Otasowie (Club Brugge 2 – Union St Gilloise 1), Sam Rogers (HamKam 0 – Stromsgodset 1), Erik Palmer-Brown (Panathinaikos 5 – Lamia 0), Ventura Alvarado (Mazatlan 0 – Juarez 2), Joe Corona (Tijuana 3 – Puebla 1), Cade Cowell (Chivas 2 – Queretaro 0)

