USMNT Players Abroad: Bayer Leverkusen beats Eintracht, Wright scores for Coventry City

The USMNT players abroad roundup starts in the Bundesliga, where Malik Tillman subbed out in the 62nd for Bayer Leverkusen’s 3-1 home win over Eintracht. Alejandro Grimaldo opened the scoring for Leverkusen in the 10th and Patrik Schick converted a penalty four minutes into first-half stoppage time. Eintracht pulled a goal back in the 52nd. Leverkusen’s Robert Andrich saw red in the 59th and Equil Fernandez followed two minutes into stoppage time. Grimaldo scored again for Leverkusen eight minutes into stoppage time.

Kristoffer Lund subbed out in the 78th for FC Koln’s 3-3 draw at Wolfsburg. Luca Waldschmidt put Koln up in the 5th. Wolfsburg equalized in the 42nd and went ahead in the 65th. Isak Johannesson equalized for Koln a minute into stoppage time. Wolfsburg went ahead again nine minutes into stoppage time. Jakub Kaminiski equalized for Koln in the 14th minute of stoppage time.

Gio Reyna subbed out in the 74th for Gladbach’s 4-0 home loss to Werder Bremen. Gladbach fell behind in the 15th and Werder Bremen added a goal in the 26th, converted a penalty in the 74th, and scored again in the 81st minute. James Sands’s St Pauli came back to beat Augsburg 2-1 at home. Falling behind in the 16th, Andreas Hountondji equalized for St Pauli in the 45th and Danel Sinani scored in the 77th minute.

Julian Green subbed on in the 73rd for Furth’s 3-0 home loss to Kaiserslautern in the 2.Bundesliga. John Tolkin’s Holstein Kiel won 1-0 at Schalke. Alexander Bernhardsson scored Holstein Kiel’s goal in the 6th minute. Terrence Boyd subbed on in the 65th for SV Waldhof’s 3-0 home loss to Energie Cottbus in the 3.Liga. Energie Cottbus went ahead in the 6th. Waldhof’s Lukas Klunter saw red in the 25th. Waldhof added goals in the 44th and 74th minutes.

Brenden Aaronson subbed out in the 77th for Leeds United’s 1-0 loss at Fulham in the Premier League. Leeds gave up an own-goal four minutes into stoppage time. Chris Richards’s Crystal Palace drew 0-0 at home with Sunderland. Tyler Adams’s Bournemouth beat Brighton 2-1 at home. Alex Scott put Bournemouth up in the 18th and Brighton equalized in the 48th. Antoine Semenyo converted a Bournemouth penalty in the 61st. Adams saw yellow in the 63rd minute.

Haji Wright’s Coventry City drew 1-1 at home with Josh Sargent’s Norwich City in the Championship. Sargent subbed out in the 84th. Mathias Kvistgaarden scored for Norwich in the 17th and Wright equalized for Coventry six minutes into stoppage time. George Campbell’s West Brom lost 1-0 at home to Patrick Agyemang’s Derby County. Agyemang subbed on in the 69th. He assisted on Andreas Weimann’s goal in the 84th minute.

Aidan Morris’s Middlesbrough drew 2-2 at Preston North End. Trailing from the 22nd, Boro’s Matt Targett leveled the score in the 72nd. Preston retook the lead in the 88th. Sontke Hansen equalized for Middlesbrough two minutes into stoppage time. Ethan Horvath’s Sheffield Wednesday lost 3-0 at home to Bristol City, giving up an own-goal in the 6th. Bristol City added goals in the 18th and 32nd minutes.

Cameron Carter-Vickers’s Celtic won 2-1 at Kilmarnock in the Premiership. Daizen Maeda opened the scoring for Celtic in the 56th and Kilmarnock equalized in the 83rd. Kelechi Iheanacho converted a Celtic penalty six minutes into stoppage time.

Weston McKennie subbed out in the 79th for Juventus in their 4-3 home win over Inter Milan in Serie A. Juventus went ahead from a Lloyd Kelly goal in the 14th with Inter equalizing in the 30th. Juve retook the lead from a Kenan Vildiz goal in the 38th. Inter equalized in the 65th and went ahead in the 76th. Khephren Thuram equalized for Juventus in the 82nd and Vasilije Adzic put them up for good a minute into stoppage time.

Christian Pulisic subbed on in the 65th for AC Milan’s 1-0 home win over Bologna. Luka Modric scored AC Milan’s goal in the 61st minute. Yunus Musah subbed on in the 76th for Atalanta’s 4-1 home win over Lecce. Girogio Scalvini put Atalanta up in the 37th, Charles De Ketelare doubled the lead in the 51st, Nicola Zalewski added a goal in the 70th, and De Ketelare scored again in the 73rd. Lecce scored in the 82nd minute.

Gianluca Busio subbed out in the 77th for Venezia’s 2-2 draw at Pescara in Serie B. Andrea Adorante converted a Venezia penalty in the 20th and Daniel Fila doubled their lead in the 66th. Pescara pulled a goal back in the 79th and equalized a minute into stoppage time.

Tim Weah subbed out in the 61st for Marseille’s 4-0 home win over Lorient in Ligue 1. Playing a man up from the 10th, Mason Greenwood gave Marseille the lead from the penalty spot in the 13th. Benjamin Pavard made it 2-0 Marseille in the 20th, Angel Gomes scored in the 33rd and Nayef Aguerd finished off the goals three minutes into stoppage time.

Folarin Balogun subbed out in the 63rd for AS Monaco’s 2-1 win at Auxerre. Takumi Minamino put Monaco up two minutes into first-half stoppage time. Auxerre saw red in the 68th and Monaco gave up an own-goal in the 73rd. George Ilenikhena returned Monaco’s lead in the 89th minute.

Mark McKenzie’s Toulouse lost 2-1 at Lille. Toulouse took the lead from a Frank Magri goal. Alexis Vossah saw red for Toulouse in the 80th. Lille equalized from the penalty spot in the 90th and scored again eight minutes into stoppage time. Tanner Tessmann’s Lyon lost 3-1 at Rennes. Corentin Tilisso put Lyon up in the 14th with Tyler Morton seeing red in the 75th. Rennes scored in the 79th and Lyon gave up an own-goal three minutes into stoppage time. Rennes scored again five minutes into stoppage time.

Jordan Pefok subbed on in the 71st for CD Tondela’s 1-0 loss at Alverca in Portugal. Tondela gave up an own-goal in the 44th minute.

Marlon Fossey’s Standard Liege drew 1-1 at home with Mechelen in the Jupiler League. Marco Ilaimaharitra converted a Standard Liege penalty in the 59th and Mechelen equalized in the 73rd minute. Bryan Reynolds’s Westerlo won 3-0 at STVV. Nacho Ferri put Westerlo up in the 39th, Griffin Yow converted a penalty in the 50th, and Emin Bayram finished off the scoring in the 58th. Reynolds saw yellow in the 61st minute.

Sergino Dest and Ricardo Pepi’s PSV won 5-3 at NEC in the Eredivisie. Pepi subbed out in the 65th. Pepi opened the scoring in the 12th and Dest assisted on Ruban van Bommel’s goal in the 30th. NEC pulled a goal back in the 32nd. Joey Veerman added to PSV’s lead in the 33rd and Dest scored again in the 49th. NEC scored in the 53rd and 69th. Myron Boadu finished off the PSV goals in the 72nd. Dest saw yellow in the 69th minute.

Taylor Booth subbed on in the 59th for FC Twente’s 2-2 home draw with NAC Breda. Trailing from the 3rd, Twente’s Marko Pjaca equalized in the 64th and Ricky van Wolfswinkel converted a penalty in the 87th. NAC equalized a minute into stoppage time.

George Bello subbed out in the 61st for LASK’s 1-0 loss at Altach in the Austrian Bundesliga. Altach converted a penalty in the 31st minute. Donovan Pines’s Grazer AK lost 3-0 at Blau-Weiss Linz to goals in the 24th, 31st, and 48th minutes.

Aziel Jackson subbed on in the 60th for Jagiellonia Bialystok’s 1-1 draw at Piast Gliwice in Poland. Playing a man up from the 52nd, Jesus Imaz scored for Jagiellonia Bialystok in the 61st. Piast Gliwice equalized three minutes into stoppage time.

Erik Palmer-Brown’s Panathinaikos lost 3-2 at Kifisia in the Greek Super League. Down a goal from the 7th, Panathinaikos equalized from a Karol Swiderski penalty in the 15th. Swiderski scored again in the 53rd. Kifisia equalized in the 79th and scored again four minutes into stoppage time.

Cade Cowell and Richy Ledezma’s Chivas won 2-1 at Alex Zendejas’s Club America in Liga MX. Cowell subbed out in the 64th and Ledezma subbed on in the 78th. Roberto Alvarado put Chivas up in the 63rd and Armando Gonzalez made it 2-0 in the 88th. Zendejas scored for Club America eight minutes into stoppage time. Zendejas saw yellow in the 80th minute and Ledezma saw yellow three minutes into stoppage time.

Marco Farfan subbed out in the 63rd for Tigres in their 0-0 home draw with Club Leon. Juan Jose Purata saw red in the 26th minute.

Ventura Alvarado’s Irapuato drew 0-0 at home with Tepatitlan de Morelos in the Liga de Expansion. Irapuato’s Jesse Zamudio saw red in the 44th minute.

Matko Miljevic’s Huracan drew 0-0 at home with Velez Sarsfield in Argentina’s Primera Division. Miljevic saw yellow in the 56th minute.

Did Not Play: Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg 3 – FC Koln 3), Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 1 – Bayer Leverkusen 3), Joe Scally (Gladbach 0 – Werder Bremen 4), Lenny Maloney (Mainz 0 – RB Leipzig 1), John Brooks (Hertha BSC 3 – Hannover 0), Antonee Robinson (Fulham 1 – Leeds 0), Daryl Dike (West Brom 0 – Derby County 1), Caleb Wiley (Watford 0 – Blackburn 1), Damion Downs (Southampton 0 – Portsmouth 0), Lynden Gooch (Huddersfield Town 1 – Bradford City 3), Auston Trusty (Celtic 2 – Kilmarnock 1), Benjamin Cremaschi (Parma 0 – Cagliari 2), Andrija Novakovich (Reggiana 0 – Juve Stabia 0), Johnny Cardoso (Atletico Madrid 2 – Villarreal 0), Konrad De La Fuente (Ceuta 3 – Castellon 3), Matthew Hoppe (Sonderjyske 0 – Randers 1), Aron Johannsson (Valur 1 – Stjarnan 2), Nicholas Gioacchini (Asteras Tripolis 2 – AEL 2), Alan Sonora (Cerro Porteno 1 – General Caballero 2)

TUESDAY’S SOCCER TV

UEFA Champions League on CBS Sports: PSV vs Union St-Gilloise at 12:45pm and Benfica vs Qarabag at 3pm. UniMas has Athletic vs Arsenal at 12:45pm and Juventus vs Borussia Dortmund at 3pm. Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: Velez Sarsfield vs Racing Club at 6pm. US Open Cup on CBS Sports: Nashville vs Philadelphia at 8pm. Concacaf W Champions Cup on ESPN Deportes: Chorillo vs Orlando at 8pm and Vancouver vs Gotham FC at 10pm. Copa Sudamericana on beIN Sport: Lanus vs Fluminense at 8:30pm. Canadian Championship on FS2: Vancouver vs Forge at 10pm ET.

Photo by Norbert Schmidt – Imago via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com