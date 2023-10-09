Equalizer for Scally in the Bundesliga, winner for Pulisic in Serie A

Monday’s soccer news starts with the roundup of USMNT players abroad in the last games before the start of the October international window. Beginning with the Bundesliga, Jordan Pefok subbed out in the 64th and Joe Scally subbed on in the 79th for Gladbach’s 2-2 home draw with Mainz. Florian Neuhaus put Gladbach up in the 22nd with Mainz equalizing in the 24th and going ahead in the 75th. Scally equalized in the 88th minute.

Gio Reyna subbed on in the 64th minute for Borussia Dortmund and Brenden Aaronson subbed on in the 55th minute for Union Berlin in Dortmund’s 4-2 home win over Union Berlin. Niclas Fullkrug scored for Dortmund in the 7th and Robin Gosens equalized for Union Berlin in the 9th. Leonardo Bonucci put Union Berlin up from the penalty spot with Nico Schlotterbeck equalizing in the 49th. Julian Brandt scored for Dortmund in the 54th and Julian Ryerson added a goal in the 71st minute.

‘It was a difficult first-half with very many and very long interruptions to the game,” Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzic said. “That made it difficult to keep up the match tempo. We had set out to create tempo via the flanks and to get the lads in two-on-one situations there. We then switched things around slightly and seized the control in the second period. We’re satisfied with the second half and with the result.”

John Brooks’s Hoffenheim won 3-2 at Werder Bremen. Maximilian Beier scored for Hoffenheim in the 8th with Werder equalizing in the 17th. Grischa Promel returned the Hoffenheim lead in the 29th with Werder equalizing a minute into stoppage time. Marius Bulter scored for Hoffenheim two minutes into stoppage time. A league down, Julian Green’s Furth beat Hansa 1-0 at home on a 33rd minute own-goal. Green saw yellow in the 85th minute.

Moving to Serie A, Yunus Musah and Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan won 1-0 at Genoa. Pulisic subbed on at halftime. Musah assisted on Pulisic’s goal in the 87th minute. Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan saw red eight minutes into stoppage time and Genoa’s goalkeeper followed 13 minutes into stoppage time. Musah saw yellow in the 47th minute.

“It was one of the craziest games I’ve been a part of in a long time,” Pulisic said. “Obviously, amazing to get a goal so late in the game and (forward Olivier Giroud) to jump in goal and what an exciting ending. So, my emotions are definitely all over the place, but very happy right now.”

Weston McKennie and Tim Weah’s Juventus beat Torino 2-0 at home. Federico Gatti scored in the 4th and Aradiusz Milik doubled the lead in the 62nd.

In Serie B, Gianluca Busio and Tanner Tessmann’s Venezia beat Parma 3-2 at home. Busio scored in the 46th with Parma equalizing from the penalty spot in the 54th. Tessmann scored in the 63rd and Mikael Ellertsson extended the lead in the 78th. Parma pulled a goal back three minutes into stoppage time. Andrija Novakovich’s Lecco lost 3-0 at Cosenza to goals in the 4th, 25th, and 50th minutes.

Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson’s Fulham beat Austin Trusty’s Sheffield United 3-1 at home in the Premier League. Bobby De Cordova-Reid put Fulham up in the 53rd with an own-goal leveling the score in the 68th. An own-goal returned Fulham’s lead in the 76th and Willian scored two minutes into stoppage time.

Chris Richards’s Crystal Palace and Matt Turner’s Nottingham Forest drew 0-0 at Selhurst Park. Richards subbed on in the 75th minute. In the Championship, Duane Holmes subbed on at halftime for Preston North End in their 4-2 loss at Ipswich Town. Haji Wright subbed out in the 72nd minute of Coventry City’s 1-1 home draw with Norwich City. Jonathan Rowe put Norwich up in the 40th with an own-goal leveling the score in the 88th.

Cameron Carter-Vickers subbed out in the 73rd minute of Celtic’s 3-1 home win over Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership. Reo Hatate put Celtic up in the 22nd and Luis Palma doubled the lead in the 33rd. Kilmarnock’s David Watson pulled a goal back in the 72nd, but Greg Taylor scored Celtic’s third goal in the 82nd minute.

Luca De la Torre’s Celta Vigo drew 2-2 at home against Getafe in La Liga. Trailing from the 2nd minute and Celta Vigo’s Jonathan Bamba equalized in the 24th. In the Segunda Division, Jonathan Gomez subbed on in the 84th minute for Mirandes in their 3-2 home win at Valladolid. Ivan Durdov scored for Mirandes in the 51st with Valladolid equalizing in the 83rd and going ahead in the 87th. Gabri Martinez equalized for Mirandes a minute into stoppage time but Valladolid scored again nine minutes into stoppage time.

Folarin Balogun subbed out in the 82nd minute of Monaco’s 3-1 win at Reims in Ligue 1. Ismail Jakobs scored for Monaco in the 42nd, Balogun doubled the lead in the 46th, and Wissam Ben Yedder made it 3-0 in the 49th.

Mark McKenzie’s KRC Genk drew 1-1 at Gent in the Belgian Pro League. Andi Zeqiri put Genk up in the 63rd and Gent equalized in the 84th minute. Gabriel Slonina’s KAS Eupen lost 4-1 at Royal Antwerp. Isaac Nuhu scored for Eupen in the 11th and Arthur Vermeeren equalized for Antwerp in the 14th. Michel-Ange Balikwisha scored for Antwerp in the 34th, and own-goal made it 3-1 in the 61st, and Arbnor Muja added a fourth goal in the 90th minute.

Bryan Reynolds subbed out in the 78th minute of Westerlo’s 1-0 home win over Kortijk. Erdon Daci scored for Westerlo in the 35th minute. In the Eredivisie, Malik Tillman and Sergino Dest’s PSV won 4-0 at Sparta. Tillman subbed out in the 73rd minute. It was Tillman opening the scoring for PSV in the 51st and Johan Bakayoko doubled the lead in the 59th. Yorbe Vertessen scored for PSV in the 80th and Luuk de Jong finished off the goals in the 88th minute.

George Bello subbed out in the 81st minute of LASK’s 1-0 home win over Altach in the Austrian Bundesliga. Robert Zulj scored in the 82nd minute. In the Besta deild, Aron Johannsson subbed out in the 77th minute of Valur’s 5-1 loss at Vikingur. Johannsson opened the scoring in the 8th minute. Vikingur equalized in the 34th, adding goals in the 48th, 53rd, 56th, and 79th minutes. In the Azerbaijan Premier League, Kenny Saief’s Neftchi lost 2-0 at home to Qarabag to goals in the 47th and 87th.

Alex Zendejas subbed out in the 86th minute of Club America’s 2-1 win at Mazatlan in Liga MX. Trailing from the 39th, Diego Valdes equalized for Club America in the 54th and Igor Lichnovsky scored in the 76th. In Brazil’s Serie A,

Johnny Cardoso subbed out in the 78th minute of Internacional’s 3-2 home win over Gremio. Enner Valencia scored for Internacional in the 6th and Wanderson doubled the lead in the 49th. Gremio scored in the 67th but Alan Patrick made it 3-1 Internacional in the 70th. Gremio scored again in the 74th. Cardoso saw yellow in the 14th minute.

Jonathan Bornstein subbed out in the 69th minute of CDS Vida’s 0-0 home draw with Olancho in the Honduran Primera. Olancho saw red in the 67th minute.

Did Not Play: Ulysses Llanez (Wolfsburg 1 – Stuttgart 3), Paxten Aaronson and Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 2 – Heidenheim 0), Terrence Boyd (Kaiserslautern 3 – Hannover 1), Andrew Wooten (Preussen Munster 4 – Hallescher 1), Kristoffer Lund (Palermo 2 – Modena 0), Ethan Horvath (Nottingham Forest 0 – Crystal Palace 0), Zack Steffen (Manchester City 0 – Arsenal 1), Tyler Adams (Bournemouth 0 – Everton 3), Daryl Dike (West Brom 1 – Birmingham City 3), Lynden Gooch (Stoke City 0 – Leicester City 2), Josh Sargent (Norwich City 1 – Coventry City 1), Konrad De La Fuente (Eibar 2 – Amorebieta 1), Emmanuel Sabbi (Le Havre 0 – Marseille 3), Owen Otasowie (Club Brugge 1 – Standard Liege 2), Sam Vines (Royal Antwerp 4 – Eupen 1), Djordje Mihailovic (AZ 2 – Ajax 1), Ricardo Pepi (PSV 4 – Sparta 0), Sebastian Soto (Klagenfurt 2 – Red Bull Salzburg 2), Joe Gyau (Degerfors 0 – Halmstad 0), Sam Rogers (Lillestrom 0 – Stabaek 1), Erik Palmer-Brown (Panathinaikos 5 – Atromitos 0),

US Olympic October 2023 training camp roster

Update: 10/9: Brandan Craig (Austin FC) added to roster.

GK: Christopher Brady (Chicago Fire FC; Naperville, Ill.), John Pulskamp (Sporting KC; Bakersfield, Calif.), Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew; St. Charles, Mo.)

DEF: Maximilian Dietz (SpVgg Greuther Furth/GER; Frankfurt, Germany), Nathan Harriel (Philadelphia Union; Oldsmar, Fla.), Bryan Reynolds (Westerlo/BEL; Fort Worth, Texas), John Tolkin (New York Red Bulls; Chatham, N.J.), Jonathan Tomkinson (Bradford City/ENG; Plano, Texas), Caleb Wiley (Atlanta United FC; Atlanta, Ga.)

MID: Paxten Aaronson (Eintracht Frankfurt/GER; Medford, N.J.), Gianluca Busio (Venezia/ITA; Greensboro, N.C.), Benjamin Cremaschi (Inter Miami CF; Key Biscayne, Fla.), Jack McGlynn (Philadelphia Union; Queens, N.Y.), Aidan Morris (Columbus Crew; Ft Lauderdale, Fla.), Tanner Tessmann (Venezia/ITA; Birmingham, Ala.), Obed Vargas (Seattle Sounders FC; Anchorage, Alaska)

FOR: Esmir Bajraktarevic (New England Revolution; Appleton, Wisc.), Taylor Booth (Utrecht/NED; Eden, Utah), Johan Gomez (Eintracht Braunschweig/GER; Keller, Texas), Brian Gutierrez (Chicago Fire FC; Chicago, Ill.), Bernard Kamungo (FC Dallas; Abilene, Texas), Duncan McGuire (Orlando City SC; Omaha, Neb.), Indiana Vassilev (St. Louis City SC; Savannah, Ga.)

