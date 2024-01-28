Vazquez and Boyd score twice, goals for Paredes, Gall, Busio, and Sabbi

The roundup of USMNT players in Europe and Mexico starts in Liga MX, where Brandon Vazquez’s Monterrey beat San Luis 3- at home. Vazquez scored for Monterrey in the 15th with San Luis equalizing in the 32nd. Vazquez scored again the 39th and Sergio Canales extended the Monterrey lead in the 56th minute.

Cade Cowell subbed on at halftime for Chivas in their 1-1 draw at Tijuana in Liga MX. Carlos Gonzalez put Tijuana up in the 19th with Roberto Alvarado equalizing for Chivas in the 66th. Chivas’s Fernando Gonzalez saw red five minutes into stoppage time.

Ventura Alvarado’s Mazatlan lost 2-1 at Cruz Azul. Gustavo Del Prete scored for Mazatlan in the 10th with Cruz Azul equalizing in the 16th. Mazatlan played a man down from the 41st with a red card to Jose Esquivel. Cruz Azul scored six minutes into first-half stoppage time. Alex Zendejas subbed out in the 64th minute of Club America’s 0-0 draw at Necaxa.

In the Bundesliga, Kevin Paredes’s Wolfsburg drew 1-1 at home with Cologne. Down a goal from the 38th, Paredes equalized in the 40th. Paredes saw yellow in the 73rd minute. “Both teams played very intense football over 90 minutes, did a lot of running and sprinting, and gave everything at the end to win this game,” Wolfsburg coach Niko Kovac told his club’s official site. “I think we had the slightly better chances, but on the whole the draw is a fair result.”

Lenny Maloney’s Heidenheim drew 1-1 at John Brooks’s Hoffenheim. Eren Dinkci scored for Heidenheim in the 29th and Andrej Kramaric equalized from the penalty spot seven minutes into first-half stoppage time. Brook saw yellow in the 89th minute. Joe Scally and Jordan Pefok’s Gladbach drew 0-0 at Bayer Leverkusen. Pefok subbed out in the 79th minute. Brenden Aaronson subbed on in the 83rd minute of Union Berlin’s 1-0 home win over Darmstadt. Benedict Hollerbach scored in the 62nd minute.

Gio Reyna subbed on in the 66th minute of Borussia Dortmund’s 3-1 home win over VfL Bochum. Niclas Fullkrug scored for Dortmund converted a Dortmund penalty in the 6th with an own-goal leveling the score in the 45th. Fullkrug scored again in the 72nd and converted a penalty a minute into stoppage time.

In the 2.Bundesliga, Julian Green’s Furth won 2-1 at home over Holstein Kiel. Armindo Sieb put Furth up in the 59th with Holstein Kiel equalizing in the 64th. Furth’s Branimir Hrgota scored in the 75th minute. In the 3.Liga, Terrence Boyd’s SV Waldhof beat Hallescher 4-1 on the road. Boyd scored in the 25th and Jalen Hawkins doubled the Waldhof lead in the 48th. Boyd scored again in the 66th and Fridolin Wagner made it 4-0 in the 68th. Waldhof’s Malte Karbstein saw red in the 83rd and Hallescher converted a penalty in the 84th.

Moving to the Regionalliga Northeast, Romain Gall’s Rot-Weiss Erfurt beat Energie Cottbus 2-0 at home. Michael Seaton opened the scoring in the 11th and Gall doubled Erfurt’s lead in the 57th. Gall subbed out in the 87th minute.

In the Fourth Round of the FA Cup, Matt Turner’s Nottingham Forest drew 0-0 at Bristol City. Auston Trusty’s Sheffield United lost 5-2 at home to Brighton. Trailing 2-0 from the 14th and a 29th minute penalty, Gustavo Hamer pulled a goal back for United in the 44th. William Osula equalized eight minutes into stoppage time. Brighton converted penalties in the 52nd and 67th and scored seven minutes into stoppage time. Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson’s Fulham lost 2-0 at home to Newcastle to goals in the 39th and 61st minutes.

In the Championship, Lynden Gooch’s Stoke City lost 3-1 at Sunderland. With Stoke City down 3-0 from goals in the 43rd, 49th, and 70th, Sunderland gave up an own-goal in the 74th minute.

Duane Holmes subbed on in stoppage time for PNE’s 1-1 draw at Millwall. Trailing from the 5th, Brad Potts equalized for Preston in the 33rd minute. Reggie Cannon subbed out in the 13th minute of QPR’s 1-1 home draw with Huddersfield Town. Falling behind in the 86th, Kenneth Paal equalized for QPR five minutes into stoppage time. Haji Wright subbed on in the 73rd minute of Coventry City’s 1-1 draw at Sheffield Wednesday. Victor Torp scored for Coventry in the 45th and Sheffield Wednesday equalized in the 84th minute.

Cameron Carter-Vickers subbed out in the 64th minute of Celtic’s 1-0 home win over Ross County in the Premiership. Alistair Johnston scored in the 1st minute.

Weston McKennie started and Tim Weah subbed on in the 59th minute of Juventus’s 1-1 home draw with Empoli in Serie A. With Juventus playing a man down from an 18th minute red card to Arkadiusz Milik, Dusan Vlahovic scored in the 50th. Empoli equalized in the 70th. Weah saw yellow three minutes into stoppage time.

Christian Pulisic subbed out in the 87th minute and Yunus Musah subbed on in the 59th for AC Milan’s 2-2 home draw with Bologna. Trailing from the 29th, AC Milan’s Ruben Loftus -Cheek equalized in the 45th and scored again in the 83rd. Bologna equalized from a penalty two minutes into stoppage time.

Kristoffer Lund subbed out in the 87th minute of Palermo’s 1-1 draw at Palermo in Serie B. Down a goal from the 19th, Jacobo Segre equalized for Palermo in the 48th minute. Gianluca Busio and Tanner Tessmann’s Venezia beat Ternana 1-0 at home with Busio scoring in the 84th. Ternana saw red a minute into stoppage time and Tessman saw yellow in the 50th minute.

Andrija Novakovich’s Lecco lost 5-1 at Feralpi Salo. Trailing 3-0 from goals in the 10th, 66th, and 70th, Lecco’s Nicolo Buso scored in the 79th. Feralpi Salo added goals in the 86th and four minutes into stoppage time.

In La Liga, Johnny Cardoso’s Real Betis beat Mallorca 1-0 on the road with Sergi Altimiria scoring a minute into first-half stoppage time. Luca de la Torre subbed out in the 66th minute of Celta Vigo’s 1-0 home loss to Girona. Celta Vigo fell behind in the 20th minute.

In the Segunda Division, Konrad De La Fuente subbed on in the 82nd minute of Eibar’s 1-0 home win over Jonathan Gomez’s Mirandes. Sergio Leon scored for Eibar in the 77th. Gomez saw yellow four minutes into stoppage time.

Emmanuel Sabbi subbed out in the 56th minute of Le Havre’s 3-3 draw at Lorient in Ligue 1. Sabbi converted a 15th minute penalty with Lorient equalizing in the 33rd and going ahead in the 51st. Andre Ayew equalized for Le Havre in the 85th. Lorient retook the lead two minutes into stoppage time, but Ayew equalized for Le Havre two minutes later. Sabbi saw yellow in the 43rd minute.

Bryan Reynolds’s Westerlo drew 2-2 at KAA Gent in the Belgian Pro League. Romeo Vermant opened the scoring for Westerlo in the 17th with Gent equalizing in the 44th. Nicolas Madsen converted a Westerlo penalty in the 87th with Gent equalizing seven minutes into stoppage time. Reynolds saw yellow two minutes into stoppage time.

Mark McKenzie’s KRC Genk drew 1-1 at Sint-Truidense. Yira Sor scored for Racing Genk in the 2nd. Racing Genk’s Gerardo Arteaga saw red in the 85th. Sint-Truidense equalized in the 90th and Racing Genk’s Bryan Heynen saw red six minutes into stoppage time. Gabriel Slonina’s KAS Eupen beat Royal Antwerp 1-0 at home. Brandon Baiye scored for Eupen in the 30th minute.

Sergino Dest started and Ricardo Pepi subbed on in the 83rd minute of PSV’s 2-0 home win over Almere City in the Eredivisie. Luuk de Jong scored for PSC in the 45th and converted a 63rd minute penalty.

Did Not Play: Joe Corona (Tijuana 1 – Chivas 1), Ulysses Llanez (Wolfsburg 1 – Cologne 1), Paxten Aaronson and Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 1 – Mainz 0), Andrew Wooten (Preussen Munster 2 – Essen 1), Ethan Horvath (Nottingham Forest 0 – Bristol City 0), Josh Sargent (Norwich City 2 – Liverpool 5), Daryl Dike (West Brom 0 – Wolverhampton 2, FA Cup), Nicholas Gioacchini (Como 0 – Ascoli 2), Folarin Balogun (Monaco 2 – Marseille 2), Owen Otasowie (Club Brugge 4 – Charleroi 1), Sam Vines (Royal Antwerp 0 – Eupen 1), Malik Tillman (PSV 2 – Almere City 0), Caleb Stanko (Lamia 2 – Panetolikos 1), Erik Palmer-Brown (Panathinaikos 1 – PAOK 2)

TUESDAY’S SOCCER TV

Cup of Nations on beIN Sport: Mali vs Burkina Faso at 12pm and Morocco vs South Africa at 3pm. Premier League on USA: Aston Villa vs Newcastle at 3:15pm. Olympic qualifying on FS2: Uruguay vs Peru at 3pm and Chile vs Argentina at 6pm. Liga MX on TUDN: Mazatlan vs Leon at 8pm. Fix Deportes has Santos Lagina vs Puebla at 10pm. Chivas vs Toluca is on Universo at 10pm ET.

Photo by Imago via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com