Goal for Richards in the Premier League, Cardoso in La Liga

The roundup of USMNT players in Europe and Mexico starts in the Premier League, where Chris Richards’s Crystal Palace shutout Burnley 3-0 at home. Playing a man up from the 35th, Richards opened the scoring for Palace in the 68th. Jordan Ayew doubled the Palace lead in the 71st and Jean-Philippe Mateta converted a penalty in the 79th.

Auston Trusty’s Sheffield United lost 1-0 at Wolverhampton in the Premier League to a 30th minute goal. Gio Reyna subbed on in the 81st minute of Nottingham Forest’s 4-2 loss at Aston Villa. Trailing 3-0 from goals in the 4th, 29th, and 39th minutes, Forest’s Moussa Niakhate pulled a goal back five minutes into stoppage time. Morgan Gibbs-White scored for Forest in the 48th but Villa scored again in the 61st minute.

Antonee Robinson’s Fulham beat Manchester United 2-1 on the road. Calvin Bassey scored for Fulham in the 65th with Manchester United equalizing in the 89th. Fulham retook the lead from an Alex Iwobi goal seven minutes into stoppage time.

Haji Wright subbed out in the 73rd minute of Coventry City’s 3-0 home loss to Preston North End in the Championship. Emil Riis Jakobsen opened the scoring for PNE in the 1st, Will Keane doubled the lead in the 20th, and an own-goal made it 3-0 in the 38th. Ethan Horvath was in goal for Cardiff City’s 2-1 home win over Lynden Gooch’s Stoke City. Kion Etete scored for Cardiff in the 5th and Karlan Grant doubled the lead in the 32nd. Stoke City’s Bae Jun-ho pulled a goal back in the 41st.

Josh Sargent’s Norwich City drew 1-1 at Blackburn Rovers. Marcelino Nunez scored for Norwich in the 22nd with Blackburn equalizing in the 56th.

In La Liga, Johnny Cardoso’s Real Betis beat Athletic 3-1 at home. Ezequiel Avila scored for Real Betis in the 13th and an own-goal doubled the lead in the 38th. Athletic saw red in the 40th and scored seven minutes into first-half stoppage time. Cardoso scored for Real Betis in the 67th minute. Luca de la Torre’s Celta Vigo drew 2-2 at Cadiz. Iago Aspas scored for Celta Vigo in the 11th and Williot Swedberg doubled the lead in the 58th. Cadiz scored in the 66th and equalized ten minutes into stoppage time.

Folarin Balogun subbed out five minutes into stoppage time for Monaco in their 3-2 win at Lens in Ligue 1. Balogun opened the scoring for Monaco in the 19th with an own-goal doubling the lead in the 30th. Lens equalized in the 77th with Takumi Minamino scoring for Monaco two minutes into stoppage time. Emmanuel Sabbi’s Le Havre lost 2-1 at home to Reims. Trailing from the 64th and playing a man up from the 66th, Le Havre’s Abdoulaye Toure converted a penalty in the 74th. Reims converted a penalty six minutes into stoppage time.

Joe Scally and Jordan Pefok’s Gladbach beat Bochum 5-2 at home in the Bundesliga. Pefok subbed out in the 88th minute. Gladbach’s Nathan Ngoumou scored in the 28th, Julian Weigl converted a 35th minute penalty, and Rocco Reitz made it 3-0 in the 72nd. Bochum pulled a goal back in the 75th. Pefok scored for Gladbach in the 78th. Bochum scored again in the 87th, but Franck Honorat added another Gladbach goal six minutes into stoppage time.

“I’m happy that we were able to put in such a good performance for the entire 90 minutes,” Gladbach coach Gerardo Seoane said. “We continued to play attacking-minded football until the final whistle and weren’t fazed when we conceded. I’m also thrilled that we had five different goal scorers today.”

Timmy Chandler subbed on in the 90th minute of Eintracht’s 2-2 home draw with Kevin Paredes’s Wolfsburg. Maxence Lacroix</b> put Wolfsburg up in the 2nd with Philipp Max equalizing in the 14th. Kevin Behrens returned the Wolfsburg lead in in the 36th with Chandler assisting on Omar Marmoush’s equalizer two minutes into stoppage time.

“Every second I play, I try to help the team and the club,” Chandler told his club’s official site. “To get the assist for an important goal – and point – was very important and makes me proud. This result is very, very important for us as a team.”

Brenden Aaronson’s Union Berlin drew 2-2 at home with Lenny Maloney’s Heidenheim. Aaronson subbed out in the 81st and Maloney subbed out in the 83rd. John Brooks’s Hoffenheim won 3-2 on the road at Borussia Dortmund. Hoffenheim took the lead from an Ihlas Bebou goal in the 2nd minute. Dortmund equalized in the 21st and went ahead in the 25th. Maximilian Beier equalized in the 61st and scored again in the 64th minute. Brooks saw yellow three minutes into stoppage time.

Julian Green’s Furth beat Nurnberg 2-1 at home in the 2.Bundesliga. Down a goal from the 8th minute, Armindo Sieb equalized in the 27th. Nurnberg saw red in the 34th and Sieb scored again in the 56th minute. In the 3.Liga, <b>Terrence Boyd’s SV Waldhof lost 1-0 at Freiburg II to a 9th minute goal.

In the Regionalliga Northeast, Romain Gall subbed out at halftime for Rot-Weiss Erfurt’s 2-2 home draw with Altglienicke. Trailing 2-0 from goals in the 31st and 39th minutes, Erfurt played a man up from the 58th. Erfurt’s Erik Weinhauser pulled a goal back a minute into stoppage time and equalized eight minutes into stoppage time.

<b>Cameron Carter-Vickers</b> subbed on in the 61st minute of Celtic’s 3-1 win at Motherwell in the Premiership. Trailing from the 43rd, Celtic’s Adam Idah equalized in the 51st and scored again in the fourth minute of stoppage time. Luis Palma added a Celtic goal six minutes into stoppage time.

Weston McKennie and Tim Weah’s Juventus beat Frosinone 3-2 at home in Serie A. Weah subbed on in the 62nd and McKennie subbed out in the 86th. Dusan Vlahovic scored for Juve in the 3rd with McKennie assisting. Frosinone equalized in the 14th and went ahead in the 27th. Vlahovic equalized in the 32nd with McKennie assisting and Daniele Rugani put Juventus ahead five minutes into stoppage time. Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah’s AC Milan drew 1-1 at home with Atalanta. Musah subbed on in the 79th and Pulisic subbed out in the 88th

Gianluca Busio and Tanner Tessmann’s Venezia won 2-1 at Pisa in Serie B. Busio subbed out five minutes into stoppage time. Joel Pohjanpalo scored for Venezia in the 62nd with Pisa equalizing in the 68th. Marco Olivieri returned the Venezia lead two minutes into stoppage time. Andrija Novakovich subbed out in the 69th minute of Lecco’s 0-0 draw at Ternana.

Mark McKenzie’s KRC Genk won 1-0 at Charleroi in the Belgian Pro League. Yira Sor scored in the 71st minute. Bryan Reynolds’s Westerlo lost 1-0 at STVV to a 37th minute goal. Gabriel Slonina’s KAS Eupen lost 2-0 at home to Cercle Brugge.

Ricardo Pepi, Malik Tillman, and Sergino Dest’s PSV won 7-1 at PEC Zwolle. Tillman subbed on in the 69th and Pepi in the 72nd. Johan Bakayoko scored for PSV in the 29th and Luuk de Jong doubled the lead in the 32nd. Zwolle pulled a goal back in the 41st. de Jong scored for PSV in the 51st, Bakayoko in the 61st, and de Jong again in the 71st. An own-goal made it 6-1 PSV in the 73rd and Pepi finished off the scoring in the 86th minute.

George Bello subbed out at halftime of LASK’s 1-0 home loss to Wolfsberg in the Austrian Bundesliga. Wolfsberg converted a penalty in the 14th. Bello saw yellow in the 12th minute.

Kenny Saief subbed on in the 71st minute of Maccabi Haifa’s 5-0 loss at Ashdod in the Israeli Premier League. Frantzdy Pierrot scored for Maccabi Haifa in the 7th with Ashdod seeing red in the 19th. Pierre Cornud doubled the Maccabi Haifa lead in the 23rd with Pierrot adding goals in the 26th, 39th, and 42nd minutes.

In Liga MX, Brandon Vazquez subbed on at halftime of Monterrey’s 3-0 win at Juarez. Sergio Canales scored for Monterrey in the 51st, Vazquez doubled the lead in the 60th, and Maximiliano Meza finished off the goals in the 71st minute. Cade Cowell subbed out in the 88th minute of Chivas’s 3-1 home win over UNAM Pumas. Cowell opened the scoring for Chivas in the 523rd with Antonio Briseno doubling the lead in the 68th. Pumas converted a 74th minute penalty but Victor Guzman finished off the Chivas scoring in the 80th.

Alex Zendejas subbed out in the 77th minute of Club America’s 1-0 home win over Cruz Azul. Julian Quinones scored in the 4th minute. Joe Corona subbed on in the 61st minute of Tijuana’s 2-0 loss at Toluca to goals in the 52nd and 63rd minutes. Ventura Alvarado’s Mazatlan lost 1-0 at Santos Laguna to a 54th minute goal.

Did Not Play: Konrad De La Fuente (Eibar 2 – Espanyol 3), Matt Turner (Nottingham Forest 2 – Aston Villa 4), Tim Ream (Fulham 2 – Manchester United 1), Tyler Adams (Bournemouth 0 – Manchester City 1), Daryl Dike (West Brom 1 – Hull City 1), Duane Holmes (PNE 3 – Coventry City 0), Reggie Cannon (QPR 2 – Rotherham 1), Ulysses Llanez (Wolfsburg 2 – Eintracht 2), Paxten Aaronson (Eintracht 2 – Wolfsburg 2), Andrew Wooten (Preussen Munster 3 – Duisburg 1), Kristoffer Lund (Palermo 2 – Cremonese 2), Nicholas Gioacchini (Como 1 – Parma 1), Owen Otasowie (Club Brugge 1 – Anderlecht 2), Taylor Booth (Utrecht 1 – Heracles 0), Sebastian Soto (Klagenfurt 2 – Blau-Weis Linz 0), Erik Palmer-Brown (Panathinaikos 1 – Kifisia 1), Caleb Stanko (Lamia 1 – AEK Athens 3)

Photo by Paul Phelanx – Imago via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com

