Goals for Sargent in the Championship, de la Torre in La Liga

The roundup of USMNT players in Europe and Mexico starts with Lenny Maloney’s Heidenheim drawing 0-0 at home with Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga. Kevin Paredes’s Wolfsburg drew 2-2 at home with John Brooks’s Hoffenheim. Maximilian Beier scored for Hoffenheim in the 6th minute with Lovro Majer equalizing in the 58th. Grischa Promel returned Hoffenheim’s lead in the 66th and Majer equalized from the penalty spot in the 70th minute. Brooks saw yellow two minutes into stoppage time.

Joe Scally and Jordan Pefok’s Gladbach lost 3-1 at Bayern Munich. Gladbach took the lead from a 35th minute Nico Elvedi goal. Bayern equalized in the 45th and added goals in the 75th and 86th minutes. Brenden Aaronson subbed on in the 75th minute of Union Berlin’s 2-0 home loss to RB Leipzig. Union Berlin fell behind in the 11th and Leipzig scored again in the 48th. Union Berlin’s Christopher Trimmel saw red in the 73rd minute.

In the 2.Bundesliga, Julian Green’s Furth lost 3-2 at St Pauli. Trailing 2-0 from goals in the 30th and 33rd, Furth’s Armindo Sieb scored in the 44th and Simon Asta equalized in the 59th. St Pauli scored again in the 81st minute. In the 3.Liga, Terrence Boyd’s SV Waldhof drew 2-2 at home with Preussen Munster. Boyd put Waldhof up in the 11th. Niko Koulis equalized for Preussen Munster in the 24th and Gerrit Wegkamp scored in the 79th. Waldhof’s Marcel Seegert equalized in the 85th minute.

Romain Gall subbed out at halftime for Rot-Weiss Erfurt in their 1-1 draw at Chemie Leipzig in the Regionalliga Northeast. Down a goal from the 30th, Kay Seidemann equalized for Erfurt in the 76th minute.

Auston Trusty’s Sheffield United lost 5-0 at home to Aston Villa in the Premier League. Aston Villa scored in the 12th, 16th, 20th, 30th, and 47th minutes. Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson’s Fulham drew 2-2 at Burnley. Joao Palhinha scored for Fulham in the 17th and Rodrigo Muniz doubled the lead in the 21st. Burnley pulled a goal back in the 71st and equalized a minute into stoppage time.

Chris Richards’s Crystal Palace lost 4-1 at Brighton. Down 3-0 to goals in the 3rd, 33rd, and 34th minutes, Jean-Philippe Mateta scored for Palace in the 71st. Brighton added a fourth goal in the 85th minute. Gio Reyna subbed on in the 78th minute for Nottingham Forest’s 1-1 draw at Bournemouth. Falling behind in the 5th, Callum Hudson-Odoi equalized for Forest in the 45th. Bournemouth saw red in the 84th minute.

Daryl Dike subbed on in the 83rd minute for West Brom’s 1-0 home win over Birmingham City in the Championship. Andreas Weimann scored for West Brom in the 85th minute. Lynden Gooch subbed out in the 58th minute of Stoke City’s 5-0 home loss to Leicester City. Stoke fell behind to goals in the 26th, 30th, a 66th minute penalty, the 73rd, and a penalty eight minutes into stoppage time.

Josh Sargent subbed out in stoppage time for Norwich City’s 2-1 home win over Haji Wright’s Coventry City. Callum O’Hare scored for Coventry in the 48th with Sargent equalizing in the 60th. Coventry’s Lian Kitching saw red in the 71st and Borja Sainz scored for Norwich in the 84th minute. Reggie Cannon’s QPR won 2-1 at Blackburn Rovers. An own-goal put QPR up in the 61st and Joe Hodge doubled the lead in the 64th. Blackburn pulled a goal back in the 73rd minute.

Christian Pulisic subbed out in the 80th and Yunus Musah subbed on in the 86th for AC Milan’s 3-2 win at Frosinone in Serie A. Olivier Giroud scored for AC Milan in the 17th. Frosinone equalizing from the penalty spot in in the 24th and went ahead in the 65th. Matteo Gabbia equalized for AC Milan in the 72nd and Luka Jovic scored in the 81st minute. Weston McKennie subbed out in the 90th and Tim Weah subbed on in the 66th for Juventus in their 1-0 loss at Inter Milan to a 37th minute own-goal.

Kristoffer Lund’s Palermo beat Bari 3-0 at home in Serie B. Filippo Ranocchia scored for Palermo in the 44th, Pietro Ceccaroni doubled the lead in the 71st, and Jacopo Segre finished off the goals in the 80th minute. Gianluca Busio and Tanner Tessmann’s Venezia lost 2-1 at Parma. Venezia fell behind in the 21st and Joel Pohjanpalo equalized in the 26th. Parma scored again ten minutes into stoppage time. Busio subbed out in stoppage time. Tessmann saw yellow in the 16th minute. Andrija Novakovich subbed on in the 57th minute of Lecco’s 1-0 home loss to Cremonese to a 54th minute penalty.

Luca de la Torre subbed out in the 87th minute of Celta Vigo’s 3-0 win at Osasuna in La Liga. Jorgen Strand Larsen scored for Celta Vigo in the 24th, de la Torre doubled the lead in the 25th, and Anastasios Douvikas added a goal in the 90th minute. Johnny Cardoso’s Real Betis drew 1-1 at home with Getafe. Falling behind to an 8th minute penalty, Rela Betis’s ISco equalized from the penalty spot in the 35th. Cardoso saw yellow in the 60th minute.

Konrad De La Fuente subbed on in the 82nd minute of Eibar’s 1-1 draw at Racing Ferrol in the Segunda Division. Jon Bautista scored for Eibar in the 53rd. Racing Ferrol equalized for the penalty spot four minutes into stoppage time. Jonathan Gomez’s Mirandes beat Villarreal B 3-0 at home. Carlos Martin scored in the 29th, Mathis Lachuer made it 2-0 in the 68th, and Gabri Martinez finished off the goals in the 75th minute.

Moving to Ligue 1, Emmanuel Sabbi subbed out in the 87th minute of Le Havre’s 1-1 draw at Monaco. Falling behind to a Wissam Ben Yedder goal in the 63rd, an own-goal leveled the score for Le Havre in the 65th minute.

In Belgium, Mark McKenzie’s KRC Genk lost 1-0 at home to Union St-Gilloise to a 67th minute goal. Bryan Reynolds subbed out at halftime of Westerlo’s 3-0 home loss to Oud-Heverlee Leuven. Westerlo fell behind in the 2nd and Oud-Heverlee Leuven added goals in the 11th and 60th minutes. Gabriel Slonina was in goal for KAS Eupen’s 1-0 home loss to Mechelen to a 64th minute goal.

Sergino Dest subbed out in the 89th minute of PSV’s 1-1 draw at Ajax in the Eredivisie. Trailing from the 19th, PSV’s Luuk de Jong equalized in the 34th minute.

Caleb Stanko’s Lamia won 4-1 at Giannina in the Greek Super League. Carlitos put Lamia up in the 20th and Pedro Amaral doubled the lead in the 22nd. Giannina pulled a goal back in the 41st but Sotiris Tsiloulis scored for Lamia in the 62nd and 81st. Stanko saw yellow in the 27th minute.

Finishing the roundup in Liga MX, Ventura Alvarado subbed on in stoppage time for Mazatlan’s 3-2 loss at Puebla. An own-goal put Puebla up in the 16 th with an own-goal leveling the score in the 31st. Puebla retook the lead in the 61st and saw red in the 87th. Edgar Herrera equalized for Mazatlan in the 90th. Puebla scored a minute into stoppage time. Joe Corona subbed out in the 75th minute of Tijuana’s 3-2 loss at Pachuca. Trailing from the 17th and 28th, Tijuana’s Christian Rivera converted a 33rd minute penalty. Pachuca scored again in the 65th. Carlos Gonzalez scored for Tijuana in the 85th minute.

Alex Zendejas subbed out in the 78th minute of Club America’s 1-1 home draw with Brandon Vazquez’s Monterrey. Vazquez subbed out in the 83rd. Diego Contreras scored for Club America in the 24th and Monterrey’s Sergio Canales equalized in the 40th. Monterrey’s Hector Moreno saw red two minutes into stoppage time. Cade Cowell subbed on in the 75th minute of Chivas’s 2-0 win at San Luis. Victor Guzman converted Chivas penalties in the 21st and 70th minutes.

Did Not Play: Ulysses Llanez (Wolfsburg 2 – Hoffenheim 2), Paxten Aaronson and Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 0 – Cologne 2), Andrew Wooten (Preussen Munster 2 – SV Waldhof 2), Tyler Adams (Bournemouth 1 – Nottingham Forest 1), Matt Turner (Nottingham Forest 1 – Bournemouth 1), Duane Holmes (PNE 3 – Ipswich Town 2), Ethan Horvath (Cardiff City 1 – Watford 0), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic 1 – Aberdeen 1), Nicholas Gioacchini (Como 1 – Ternana 0), Folarin Balogun (Monaco 1 – Le Havre 1), Owen Otasowie (Club Brugge 1 – Royal Antwerp 2), Sam Vines (Royal Antwerp 2 – Club Brugge 1), Malik Tillman and Ricardo Pepi (PSV 1 – Ajax 1), Erik Palmer-Brown (Panathinaikos 2 – Olympiacos 0)

TUESDAY’S SOCCER TV

DFB Pokal on ESPN2: Bayer Leverkusen vs VfB Stuttgart at 2:45pm. Coupe de France on Fox Soccer Plus: Sochaux vs Rennes at 2:45pm. Copa Uruguay on GolTV: Liverpool vs Nacional at 3:30pm. Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: Academia Puerto Cabello vs Defensor Sporting at 7:30pm. Concacaf Champions Cup on TUDN: Comunicaciones vs Monterrey at 8pm and Real Esteli vs Club America at 10pm ET.

Photo by Ricardo Larreina – AFP7 via ZUMA Press Wire – ISIPhotos.com