Big win for Fulham, Turner in goal for Forest

It’s the USMNT players in the Premier League headling the roundup of the weekend scores, starting with Antonee Robinson subbing out in the 72nd minute of Fulham’s 5-0 home win over West Ham. Raul Jimenez started the scoring in the 22nd, Willian made it 2-0 in the 31st, and Tosin Ararabiyo added a goal in the 40th. Harry Wilson made it 4-0 in the 60th and Carlos Vinicius finished off the scoring in the 88th minute.

“We were the best team on the pitch, not just because we won five nil but the way we performed from the first minute,” Fulham manager Marco Silva told his club’s official site. “The players understood the plan and they it executed really well. The way we did it, it was almost a perfect afternoon for us.”

Matt Turner was back in goal for Nottingham Forest in their 1-1 draw at Wolverhampton. Harry Toffolo put Forest up in the 14th and Wolverhampton equalized in the 32nd minute Auston Trusty’s Sheffield United beat Brentford 1-0 at home with James McAtee scoring a minute into first-half stoppage time. Trusty saw yellow in the 17th minute.

Chris Richards’s Crystal Palace lost 2-1 at home to Liverpool. Jean-Philippe Mateta converted a Crystal Palace penalty in the 57th minute and Palace played a man down from a 75th minute Jordan Ayew penalty. Liverpool equalized in the 76th and went ahead a minute into stoppage time. Richards saw yellow in the 71st minute.

In the Championship, Haji Wright’s Coventry City beat Birmingham City 2-0 at home. Callum O’Hare scored Coventry’s goals in the 30th and 77th minutes. Lynden Gooch’s Stoke City lost 1-0 at home to Sheffield Wednesday. Stoke fell behind a minute into stoppage time. Duane Holmes subbed on in the 63rd minute of Preston North End’s 0-0 draw at Norwich City.

Reggie Cannon subbed out in the 75th minute of Queens Park Rangers’ 2-0 home win over Hull City. Chris Willock scored for QPR a minute into stoppage time and Ilias Chair doubled the lead in the 73rd.

Brenden Aaronson subbed on in the 74th minute of Union Berlin’s 3-1 home win over Joe Scally’s Gladbach in the Bundesliga. Scally saw yellow in the 3rd and subbed out in the 70th minute. Kevin Volland converted a 23rd minute Union Berlin penalty, Benedict Holland doubled the lead in the 50th, and Mikkel Kaufmann made it 3-0 in the 75th. Gladbach’s Alassane Plea pulled a goal back in the 77th minute.

John Brooks’s Hoffenheim beat VfL Bochum 3-1 at home. An own-goal put Hoffenheim up in the 32nd, Andrek Kramaric scored in the 43rd, and Ihlas Bebou added a goal in the 76th. Bochum pulled a goal back in the 90th minute. Kevin Paredes subbed on in the 80th minute of Wolfsburg’s 1-0 home loss to Freiburg. Wolfsburg fell behind in the 74th minute.

Gio Reyna subbed on in the 82nd minute of Borussia Dortmund’s 3-2 home loss to RB Leipzig. With Dortmund playing a man down from a 15th minute Mats Hummels red card, RB Leipzig went ahead from a 42nd minute own-goal. Dortmund’s Niklas Sule equalized six minutes into stoppage time, but RB Leipzig went ahead in the 54th and doubled the lead a minute into stoppage time. Niclas Fullkrug scored for Dortmund three minutes into stoppage time.

Lenny Maloney subbed out in the 67th minute of Heidenheim’s 3-2 home win over Darmstadt. Heidenhiem took the lead from a Jan Schoppner goal in the 42nd. Darmstadt equalized in the 52nd and went ahead from a 60th minute own-goal. Patrick Mainka equalized for Heidenheim in the 69th and scored again in the 71st minute.

Terrence Boyd subbed out in the 72nd minute of Kaiserslautern’s 2-1 home loss to Hertha BSC in the 2.Bundesliga. Almamy Toure scored for Kaiserlautern in the 16th with Hertha equalizing in the 49th. Kaiserslautern’s Afeez Aremu saw red in the 59th with Hertha going ahead for good in the 81st minute. Julian Green’s Furth drew 1-1 at home with Magdeburg. Tim Lemperle scored for Furth in the 59th and Magdeburg equalized five minutes into stoppage time.

Weston McKennie subbed out two minutes into stoppage time for Juventus in their 1-0 home win over Napoli in Serie A. Federico Gatti scored Juventus’s goal in the 51st minute.

Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah’s AC Milan lost 3-2 at Atalanta. Trailing from the 38th, AC Milan’s Olivier Giroud equalized three minutes into stoppage time. Atalanta retook the lead in the 55th with AC Milan’s Luka Jovic equalizing in the 80th. AC Milan went a man down in three minutes into stoppage time when Davide Calabria saw red. Atalanta scored five minutes into stoppage time.

Gianluca Busio and Tanner Tessmann’s Venezia lost 1-0 at Cremonese in Serie B. Busio subbed out in the 78th minute. Cremonese went a man down in the 51st and scored in the 80th minute.

Andrija Novakovich subbed out in the 63rd minute of Lecco’s 2-0 loss at Sampdoria. Lecco went a goal down in the 39th and Sampdoria scored again in the 71st minute. Kristoffer Lund subbed out in the 76th minute of Palermo’s 3-3 draw at Parma. Palermo’s Matteo Brunori scored in the 3rd and 18th minute. Parma pulled a goal back in the 51st. Jacopo Segre scored for Palermo in the 85th. Parma scored a minute into stoppage time and equalized five minutes into stoppage time.

In Spain’s Segunda Division, Konrad De La Fuente subbed on in the 74th minute of Eibar’s 2-2 home draw with Andorra. Trailing from the 5th, Eibar’s Stoichkov equalized in the 23rd. An own-goal put Eibar up again in the 36th. Eibar’s Sergio Alvarez saw red in the 61st. Andorra converted an 82nd minute penalty. Jonathan Gomez’s Mirandes drew 0-0 at Burgos.

Folarin Balogun’s Monaco won 2-1 at Rennes in Ligue 1. Vanderson put Monaco up in the 51st and saw red in the 74th. Youssouf Fofana doubled the Monaco lead in the 85th with Rennes scoring a 90th minute penalty.

Bryan Reynolds’s Westerlo won 2-1 at Kortrijk in Belgium’s Pro League. Matija Frigan scored for Westerlo in the 33rd with Kortrijk equalizing in the 66th. Erdon Daci returned the Westerlo lead in the 87th minute Gabriel Slonina’s KAS Eupen lost 3-1 at home to KRC Genk. Yira Sor put Genk up three minutes into stoppage time and Joseph Paintsil doubled the lead in the 56th. Regan Charles-Cook scored for Eupen in the 65th with Tolu Arokodare adding a third Genk goal two minutes into stoppage time.

Djordje Mihailovic subbed on in the 64th minute of AZ’s 4-1 home win over Almere City in the Eredivisie. Vangelis Pavlidis scored for AZ in the 7th with Almere equalizing in the 56th. AZ retook the lead from a Dani de Wit goal in the 66th. David Moller Wolfe made it 3-1 in the 80th and Pavlidis scored again two minutes into stoppage time.

George Bello’s LASK won 3-1 at Austria Lustenau in the Austrian Bundesliga. With LASK trailing from the 38th, an own-goal leveled the score in the 61st. Moses Usor put LASK up in the 72nd and Marin Ljubicic extended the lead a minute into stoppage time.

Kenny Saief subbed on in the 66th minute of Neftchi’s 3-2 home win over Turan in the Azerbaijan Premier League. Filip Ozobic put Neftchi up in the 5th with Turan equalizing in the 9th. Rahman Hajiyev returned the Neftchi lead in the 56th with Turan equalizing in the 59th. Neftchi went up for good in the 73rd when Aaron Olanare scored.

In the Liga MX playoffs, Alex Zendejas subbed on in the 66th minute for Club America’s 2-0 home loss to San Luis, with America advancing 5-2 on aggregate. San Luis scored in the 48th and 87th minutes.

Did Not Play: Ethan Horvath (Nottingham Forest 1 – Wolverhampton 1), Tim Ream (Fulham 5 – West Ham 0), Zack Steffen (Manchester City 2 – Luton Town 1), Tyler Adams (Bournemouth 3 – Manchester United 0), Paxten Aaronson and Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 5 – Bayern Munich 1), Jordan Pefok (Gladbach 1 – Union Berlin 3), Ulysses Llanez (Wolfsburg 0 – Freiburg 1), Andrew Wooten (Preussen Munster 3 – Verl 1), Daryl Dike (West Brom 1 – Sunderland 2), Josh Sargent (Norwich City 0 – Preston 0), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic 1 – Kilmarnock 2), Tim Weah (Juventus 1 – Napoli 0), Emmanuel Sabbi (Le Havre 1 – Strasbourg 2), Mark McKenzie (KRC Genk 3 – Eupen 1), Owen Otasowie (Club Brugge 0 – Mechelen 0), Sam Vines (Royal Antwerp 3 – Cercle Brugge 1), Sebastian Soto (Klagenfurt 2 – Austria Vienna 2)

Photo by Salvio Calabrese – APS via ZUMA Press Wire – ISIPhotos.com