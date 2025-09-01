USMNT Players Abroad: Tillman scores, two goals for Sargent

The roundup of USMNT players abroad starts in the Bundesliga, where James Sands’s St Pauli shutout Hamburg 2-0 on the road. Adam Dzwigala put St Pauli up in the 19th and Andreas Hountondji scored in the 60th. Hamburg saw red in the 77th minute. Joe Scally subbed out in the 85th for Gladbach’s 1-0 loss at Stuttgart to a 79th minute goal.

Malik Tillman subbed out in the 61st for Bayer Leverkusen’s 3-3 draw at Werder Bremen. Leverkusen took the lead from a Patrik Schick goal in the 5th with Tillman scoring in the 35th. Werder converted a penalty in the 44th and saw red in the 63rd. Schick made it 3-1 Leverkusen from the penalty spot in the 64th. Werder pulled a goal back in the 76th and equalized four minutes into stoppage time.

Kristoffer Lund subbed out in the 68th for FC Koln’s 4-1 home win over Freiburg. Koln went ahead from a Jakub Kaminski goal in the 35th, Marius Bulter doubled the lead in the 47th, and Jan Thielmann made it 3-0 in the 56th. Said El Mala extended the Koln lead in the 81st. Freiburg scored in the 84th minute.

Julian Green subbed on in the 62nd for Furth’s 5-4 win at Magdeburg in the 2.Bundesliga. Furth took the lead from a Noel Futkeu goal in the 24th. Magdeburg equalized in the 28th. Felix Klaus returned the Furth lead in the 62nd with Magdeburg equalizing in the 64th. Futkeu scored again for Furth in the 69th. Magdeburg saw red in the 71st. Furth took a two-goal lead when Klaus scored again in the 76th. Magdeburg pulled a goal back in the 83rd and equalized three minutes into stoppage time. Marco John scored Furth’s winner eight minutes into stoppage time.

John Tolkin’s Holstein Kiel lost 2-1 at home to Hannover 96. Phil Harres scored for Holstein Kiel in the 21st. Hannover equalized in the 62nd and went ahead in the 69th minute. Terrence Boyd subbed on in the 84th for SV Waldhof’s 2-1 win at Ulm in the 3.Liga. Felix Lohkemper converted a Waldhof penalty in the 2nd and Ulm equalized in the 17th. Kennedy Okpala returned the Waldhof lead in the 32nd minute.

Premier League

Antonee Robinson subbed on in the 67th for Fulham’s 2-0 loss at Chelsea. Fulham fell behind nine minutes into first-half stoppage time and Chelsea converted a penalty in the 56th minute. Tyler Adams’s Bournemouth beat Spurs 1-0 on the road. Evanilson scored Bournemouth’s goal in the 5th. Adams saw yellow in the 88th minute.

Brenden Aaronson subbed on in the 60th for Leeds United’s 0-0 home draw with Newcastle United. Chris Richards’s Crystal Palace won 3-0 at Aston Villa, going ahead from a Jean-Philippe Mateta goal in the 21st. Marc Guehi doubled the Palace lead in the 68th and Ismaila Sarr scored in the 78th minute. George Campbell’s West Brom beat Stoke City 1-0 on the road. Nat Phillips scored West Brom’s goal in the 14th. Campbell saw yellow in the 70th minute.

Josh Sargent’s Norwich City won 2-0 at Blackburn. Playing a man up from the 44th, Sargent converted a penalty in the 45th and scored again a minute into stoppage time. Haji Wright’s Coventry City drew 2-2 at Oxford United. Wright opened the scoring for Coventry in the 12th with Oxford United equalizing in the 19th. Victor Torp put Coventry up again in the 37th with Oxford United equalizing in the 75th minute.

Aidan Morris’s Middlesbrough shutout Sheffield United 1-0 at home. Tommy Conway scored Boro’s goal in the 64th minute. Damion Downs subbed on in the 76th for Southampton’s 2-2 draw at Watford. Cameron Archer opened the scoring for Southampton in the 10th and Watford equalized in the 65th. Southampton retook the lead from a Ryan Manning goal in the 78th with Watford equalized in the 81st. Downs saw yellow in the 86th minute.

Ethan Horvath’s Sheffield Wednesday lost 2-0 at home to Swansea City to goals in the 50th and 81st minutes. Lynden Gooch subbed out at halftime for Huddersfield Town’s 3-1 loss at Barnsley. Trailing from the 9th, Huddersfield Town’s Owen Goodman saw red in the 36th. Barnsley added goals in the 44th and 85th. Joe Taylor scored for Huddersfield in the 87th minute.

Cameron Carter-Vickers’s Celtic drew 0-0 at Rangers in the Scottish Premiership.

Yunus Musah and Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan won 2-0 at Lecce in Serie A. Pulisic subbed on in the

77th. Ruben Loftus-Cheek scored for AC Milan in the 66th and Pulisic doubled the lead in the 86th minute. Weston McKennie subbed on in the 90th for Juventus’ 1-0 win at Genoa. Dusan Vlahovic scored for Juve in the 73rd minute.

Andrija Novakovich subbed on in the 80th for Reggiana’s 3-1 home win over Empoli in Serie B. Trailing from the 12th and playing a man up from the 42nd, Cedric Gondo converted a Reggiana penalty in the 44th. Empoli saw red again a minute into stoppage time. Tobias Reinhart doubled the Reggiana lead in the 57th and Manolo Portanova scored in the 78th minute. Gianluca Busio’s Venezia drew 0-0 at Juve Stabia.

Johnny Cardoso subbed out in the 72nd for Atletico Madrid’s 1-1 draw at Alaves. Giuliano Simeone scored for Atletico in the 7th and Alaves equalized from the penalty spot in the 14th. Cardoso saw yellow in the 29th minute.

Jonathan Gomez subbed out at halftime for Albacete’s 2-1 win at Cadiz in the Segunda Division. Trailing from a goal five minutes into first-half stoppage time, Albacete’s Antonio Puertas equalized in the 59th. Cadiz scored a gain two minutes into stoppage time. Albacete’s Higionio Marin saw red five minutes into stoppage time.

Folarin Balogun subbed out ten minutes into stoppage time for Monaco’s 3-2 home win over Strasbourg in Ligue 1. Maghnes Akliouche put Monaco up in the 6th and Balogun doubled the lead in the 48th. Strasbourg scored in the 73rd and equalized from the penalty spot in the 76th. Takumi Minamino put Monaco up for good six minutes into stoppage time. Strasbourg saw red three minutes later.

Mark McKenzie’s Toulouse lost 6-3 at home to PSG, falling behind 4-0 to goals in the 7th, 9th, 14th, and a penalty in the 31st. Charlie Cresswell pulled a goal back for Toulouse in the 37th. PSG converted a penalty in the 51st and added a sixth goal in the 78th. Toulouse got late goals from Yann Gboho in the 89th and Alexis Vossah a minute into stoppage time.

Tanner Tessmann’s Lyon beat Tim Weah’s Marseille 1-0 at home. Weah subbed out in the 72nd. Marseille’s CJ Egan-Riley saw red in the 29th. Lyon went ahead from an own-goal in the 87th minute.

Bryan Reynolds’s Westerlo beat Royal Antwerp 2-0 at home in the Jupiler League. Isa Sakamoto scored for Westerlo in the 28th and Arthur Piedfort doubled the lead in the 75th minute.

Marlon Fossey’s Standard Liege lost 1-0 at Oud-Heverlee Leuven to an own-goal in the 65th. Fossey saw yellow in the 79th minute.

Sergino Dest and Ricardo Pepi’s PSV lost 2-0 at home to Telstar in the Eredivisie. Pepi subbed on at halftime. Telstar scored in the 21st and 65th minutes. Taylor Booth subbed out in the 59th for FC Twente’s 1-0 loss at Excelsior. Playing a man down from the 21st, Excelsior scored in the 83rd minute.

George Bello subbed out in the 63rd for LASK’s 3-1 home loss to Ried in the Austrian Bundesliga. Trailing from a penalty in the 39th and goals in the 41st and 52nd, Joao Tornich scored for LASK in the 65th minute.

Aziel Jackson subbed on in the 77th for Jagiellonia Bialystok’s 2-0 home win over Lechia Gdansk in the Ekstraklasa. Dimitris Rallis put Jagiellonia Bialystok up in the 27th and Jesus Imaz scored in the 43rd minute.

Aron Johannsson’s Valur lost 2-1 at Fram in the Besta deild. Johannsson put Valur up in the 24th. Fram equalized in the 59th and converted a penalty two minutes into stoppage time. Johannsson saw yellow in the 84th minute.

Erik Palmer-Brown’s Panathinaikos drew 1-1 at home with Levadiakos in the Greek Super League. Filip Duricic put Panathinaikos up in the 1st and Levadiakos equalized in the 86th minute. Nicholas Gioacchini subbed on in the 86th for Asteras Tripolis’ 1-0 loss at AEK Athens to a 38th minute goal.

Kenny Saief subbed out in the 61st for Maccabi Haifa’s 0-0 draw at Beitar Jerusalem. Beitar Jerusalem played a man down from the 10th minute.

Alex Zendejas subbed out in the 90th for Club America’s 2-0 home win over Pachuca in Liga MX. Igor Lichnovsky opened the scoring for Club America in the 21st and Allan Saint-Maximin doubled the lead in the 71st minute. Cade Cowell subbed on in the 64th for Chivas’ 2-1 home loss to Cruz Azul. Trailing from the 2nd, Diego Campillo equalized for Chivas in the 11th. Cruz Azul retook the lead in the 45th. Cowell saw yellow two minutes into stoppage time.

Marco Farfan subbed on for Tigres in the 77th for their 1-0 win at Santos Laguna. Angel Correa scored the Tigres goal in the 55th. Santos Laguna saw red in the 79th minute. Ventura Alvarado’s Irapuato drew 1-1 at home with Jaiba Brava in the Liga de Expansion. Down a goal from the 26th, Juan Roman Pucheta equalized for Irapuato in the 68th minute.

Matko Miljevic subbed out in the 71st for Huracan’s 0-0 draw at San Lorenzo in Argentina’s Primera Division. Huracan’s Luciano Gimenez saw red in the 26th minute.

Did Not Play: Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 3 – Hoffenheim 1), Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg 1 – Mainz 1), Lenny Maloney (Mainz 1 – Wolfsburg 1), Gio Reyna (Gladbach 0 – Stuttgart 1), John Brooks (Hertha BSC 0 – SV Elversberg 2), Daryl Dike (West Brom 1 – Stoke City 0), Caleb Wiley (Watford 2 – Southampton 2), Sheffield Wednesday, Auston Trusty (Celtic 0 – Rangers 0), Jordan Pefok (Reims 1 – Le Mans 0), Konrad De La Fuente (Lausanne 1 – St Gallen 2), Donovan Pines (Grazer AK 0 – Sturm Graz 3), Matthew Hoppe (Sonderjyske 2 – Silkeborg 0), Richy Ledezma (Chivas 1 – Cruz Azul 2), Joe Corona (Tijuana 3 – Necaxa 0), Alan Sonora (Cerro Porteno 1 – Libertad 1)

TUESDAY’S SOCCER TV

There are no games on the schedule due to the international window.

WEDNESDAY’S SOCCER TV

There are no games on the schedule due to the international window.

Photo by Imago via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com