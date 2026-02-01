USMNT Players Abroad: More goals for McKennie, Agyemang, and Tillman

The weekend roundup of USMNT players abroad starts in Serie A with another goal for Weston McKennie. Then we move to England’s Championship, where, once again, it was Patrick Agyemang scoring for Derby County. In the Bundesliga, Malik Tillman scored in Bayer Leverkusen’s win at Eintracht. Those results and all the rest of the action for USMNT players abroad in games played from January 30 through February 1, 2026, along with the soccer TV listings.

Bundesliga

Kristoffer Lund subbed out in the 86th for FC Koln’s 1-0 home win over Wolfsburg. Linton Maina scored Wolfsburg’s goal in the 29th minute. Joe Scally subbed out in the 84th for Gladbach’s 1-1 draw at Werder Bremen. Haris Tabakovic put Gladbach up in the 61st and Werder Bremen equalized four minutes into stoppage time.

Malik Tillman subbed out in the 82nd for Bayer Leverkusen’s 3-1 win at Eintracht. Arther opened the scoring for Leverkusen in the 26th and Tillman doubled the lead in the 33rd. Eintracht pulled a goal back in the 50th. Playing a man up from the 70th, Aleix Garcia scored for Leverkusen three minutes into stoppage time.

Lenny Maloney’s Mainz won 2-1 at RB Leipzig. Down a goal from the 40th, Nadiem Amiri converted a Mainz penalty six minutes into first-half stoppage time. Silas scored for Mainz in the 49th minute. James Sands’s St Pauli lost 2-1 at Augsburg. Danel Sinani converted a St Pauli penalty in the 32nd. Augsburg equalized in the 41st and went ahead in the 59th. Sands saw yellow a minute into stoppage time.

John Tolkin’s Holstein Kiel lost 2-1 at home to Furth in the 2.Bundesliga. Furth opened the scoring in the 50th and Jonas Meffert equalized for Holstein Kiel in the 61st. Furth converted a penalty in the 77th minute. In the 3. Liga, Terrence Boyd subbed on in the 62nd for SV Waldhof’s 3-1 win at Viktoria Koln. Kushtrim Asallari put Waldhof up in the 2nd with Viktoria Koln equalizing in the 55th. Waldhof retook the lead from an Arianit Ferati goal in the 67th and Boyd scored in the 88th minute.

Premier League

Brenden Aaronson subbed out in the 71st for Leeds United’s 4-0 home loss to Arsenal. Leeds fell behind in the 27th and gave up an own-goal in the 38th. Arsenal scored again in the 69th and 86th minutes. Antonee Robinson subbed out in the 71st for Fulham’s 3-2 loss at Manchester United. Down 2-0 from goals in the 19th and 56th, Raul Jimenez converted a Fulham penalty in the 85th and Kevin equalized a minute into stoppage time. Manchester United retook the lead a minute into stoppage time.

Chris Richards’s Crystal Palace drew 1-1 at Nottingham Forest. Trailing from the 5th, Palace’s Ismaila Sarr equalized from the penalty spot two minutes into stoppage time. Richards saw yellow in the 31st minute.

Championship

Patrick Agyemang subbed out in the 71st for Derby County’s 5-0 win at Bristol City. Rhiann Brewster opened the scoring in the 13th, Ben Brereton Diaz doubled Derby’s lead in the 16th, and Bobby Clark made it 3-0 in the 36th. Agyemang added to the Derby lead in the 66th and Lars-Jorgen Salvesen finished off the goals in the 88th minute.

Haji Wright subbed on in the 71st for Coventry City’s 2-1 loss at Queens Park Rangers. A John Eccles goal put Coventry up in the 53rd, but QPR equalized in the 66th and went ahead in the 73rd minute. Aidan Morris’s Middlesbrough shutout Norwich City 1-0 at home. Hayden Hackney scored the game’s only goal in the 17th. Morris saw yellow in the 80th minute.

Lynden Gooch subbed on in the 63rd for Huddersfield Town’s 3-2 win at Peterborough in League One. Lasse Sorensen scored for Huddersfield Town in the 27th and Radinio Balker doubled the lead in the 47th. Peterborough pulled a goal back in the 64th and equalized in the 85th. Huddersfield retook the lead from a Cameron Humphreys goal in the 89th minute.

Serie A

Weston McKennie subbed out in the 74th for Juventus in their 4-1 win at Parma. Gleison Bremer opened the scoring for Juventus in the 15th, McKennie made it 2-0 in the 37th, and Bremer scored again in the 37th. Juventus gave up an own-goal in the 51st. Jonathan David finished off the Juve goals in the 64th. McKennie saw yellow in the 26th minute.

Andrija Novakovich subbed on in the 76th for Reggiana’s 1-1 home win over Juve Stabia in Serie B. Trailing from the 2nd, Reggiana’s Cedric Gordo equalized in the 30th minute. Gianluca Busio’s Venezia beat Carrarese 2-1 at home. Busio opened the scoring for Venezia in the 25th and Carrarrese equalized in the 53rd. Venezia retook the lead from Joel Schingtienne in the 82nd minute.

La Liga

Johnny Cardoso’s Atletico Madrid drew 0-0 at Levante.

Jonathan Gomez’s Albacete shutout Real Zaragoza 2-0 at home in the Segunda Division. Agus Medina put Albacete up in the 5th and Jefte Betancor doubled their lead in the 56th minute. Konrad De La Fuente subbed out in the 72nd for Ceuta in their 4-2 win at Almeria. Trailing from a penalty in the 17th and goals in the 23rd and 36th, Kuki Zalazar scored for Ceuta two minutes into first-half stoppage time and Marcos Fernandez converted a penalty in the 79th. Almeria converted a penalty in the 84th minute.

Ligue 1

Tim Weah subbed out in the 80th for Marseille’s 2-2 draw at Paris FC. Mason Greenwood put Marseille up from the penalty spot in the 18th and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang doubled the lead in the 53rd. Paris FC pulled a goal back in the 82nd and converted a penalty four minutes into stoppage time.

Folarin Balogun subbed out in the 57th for Monaco’s 4-0 win over Rennes. Balogun assisted on Ansu Fati’s opener in the 33rd. Maghnes Aklouche doubled the Monaco lead in the 50th, Mamadou Coulibaly added a goal in the 59th, and Stanis Idumbo finished off the scoring in the 89th minute. Mark McKenzie’s Toulouse drew 0-0 at home with Auxerre. Tanner Tessmann’s Lyon beat Lille 1-0 at home. Noah Nartey scored for Lyon in the 37th minute.

Eredivisie

Sergino Dest subbed out in the 73rd for PSV’s 3-0 home win over Feyenoord. Armando Obispo put PSV up in the 10th, Guus Til doubled their lead in the 13th, and Ismael Saibari made it 3-0 in the 17th. Feyenoord saw red in the 84th minute.

Elsewhere in Europe

Marlon Fosseysubbed out at halftime for Standard Liege in their 2-0 home win over Anderlecht in the Jupiler League. Ibrahim Karamoko put Standard up in the 29th and Rafiki Said finished off the scoring in the 48th minute.

Jordan Pefok subbed out three minutes into stoppage time for CD Tondela’s 0-0 home draw with Benfica in the Liga Portugal.

George Bello’s LASK beat Blau-Weiss Linz 3-2 at home in the Austrian Cup. Trailing 2-0 from goals in the 2nd and 18th, Bello assisted on Sasa Kalajdzic’s goal in the 35th and scored in the 57th. LASK went ahead from a Moses Usor goal in the 83rd minute.

Nicholas Gioacchini subbed on in the 82nd for Asteras Tripolis’s 3-1 loss at Levadiakos in the Greek Super League. Trailing 3-0 from goals in the 44th, 47th, and 62nd, Robert Ivanov scored for Asteras Tripolis in the 76th minute.

Kenny Saief subbed out in the 89th for Maccabi Haifa’s 3-2 home win over Ironi Tiberias in the Israeli Premier League. Down a goal from the 5th, Guy Melamed equalized for Maccabi Haifa in the 23rd. Saief gave Maccabi Haifa the lead in the 36th. Ironi Tiberias equalized in the 63rd, but Kenji Gorre scored for Maccabi Haifa in the 82nd minute.

